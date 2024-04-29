"It's just really easy with the cameras"- Kyle Larson downsizes Denny Hamlin's Dover win, urges NASCAR to remove in-car rear-view camera

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson dominated 39 laps and locked the Stage 2 win of the recently concluded Wurth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway. The #5 Chevrolet driver finished the 400-lap run in second place as he failed to make his way beyond Denny Hamlin.

The Lap 259 restart saw the Joe Gibbs Racing driver leading the pack in his #11 Toyota and the subsequent cautions favoring Hamlin's contention, paving the way for his third Cup Series win this season. However, Larson believes the in-car rear-view camera is the reason behind the flawless blocking by the racewinner.

Post his race, Kyle Larson apparently belittled Hamlin's win as he urged NASCAR to get rid of the rear-view camera, saying (via Noah Lewis on Youtube) [1.42]:

"[I was] trying to drag him up the racetrack and then I thought maybe I could catch him [Denny Hamlin] off guard and shoot to the bottom. I don't know if he runs a camera, probably does, [so] it's really easy. I shot to the bottom and he pulled down to the bottom."

"It's just really easy with the cameras. Honestly, if they took the cameras out of the car, that's probably one of the little things I think that could fix it because it's hard to see out of the rearview mirrors but the cameras are so easy," Kyle Larson added.

Kyle Larson's teammate Alex Bowman gets lashed by his spotter as he vents his frustration over the former's maneuver

Alex Bowman locked the ninth-place start after bagging 159.039 mph speed during the qualifying run. He tamed his #48 Chevrolet across the Monster Mile and focused on taking the outside line as the remaining pack tried to pass through the insides, creating chaos.

Nonetheless, Bowman's intelligent approach to turning the tables in his favor didn't last as his teammate Kyle Larson was there to disappoint him. While the Arizona native battled back and forth for the lead, he got frustrated as the #5 Chevy didn't let him pass and radioed in, taking a jibe at Larson, saying, "Appreciate it 5 car."

Hearing this, his spotter, Kevin Hamlin gave a subtle reality check to the HMS driver and bashed him for ranting rather than making the most out of the situation and said (via Noah Lewis on X):

"He's not gonna pull over for you, you gotta go f*cking earn it. Let's go!"

