"It's just a really tough feat to do": 12M-worth Kyle Larson makes feelings known on chasing Kyle Busch’s tripleheader sweep

Kyle Larson will have a busy weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway as he'll be competing in all three NASCAR-sanctioned events on the 1.5-mile track. The 2021 Cup Series champion will aim to pull off the improbable feat of winning all three races.

Only twice in NASCAR history has a driver managed to pull off a tripleheader sweep. Both times, it was Kyle Busch at Bristol as the two-time Cup Series champion won the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup race in the same weekend in 2010 and 2017.

Now, Larson has a chance to add his name to NASCAR history and complete the tripleheader sweep for just the third time in history. However, as the driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet told FOX reporter Bob Pockrass, it won't be an easy task.

"I think it's just a really tough feat to do it and I think Kyle Busch is maybe the only one who's done it and he's done it multiple times at Bristol. To join him in something like that would be pretty special. More than anything, I just love the opportunity to race. I love Homestead. I didn't have any other dirt races to do this weekend, so I felt like it was a perfect weekend to try and run all three and potentially win all three. It'd be great," Kyle Larson said. (0:03 onwards)

Larson will be in his usual #5 machine for Sunday's Cup race at the Florida track. In the Xfinity Series, he'll be behind the wheel of the #17 HMS Chevrolet, a part-time ride split up between himself and fellow Cup drivers Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and William Byron. In the Truck race, Larson will pilot the #07 for Spire Motorsports.

Kyle Larson, who's worth $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, won at Homestead-Miami Speedway back in 2022. Amid his fifth full-time season with HMS, the Elk Grove, California native is seeking his first win of the 2025 season. In five races, Larson has a best finish of third twice, at Atlanta and Phoenix. He currently sits sixth in the points standings.

Kyle Larson seeking second Cup championship in 2025

In his debut season with Hendrick Motorsports back in 2021, Kyle Larson reached the pinnacle of NASCAR by capturing his first Cup Series championship. He wheeled the #5 to 10 race victories, the most by a driver in a single season since Jimmie Johnson in 2011.

Now, Larson aims to win his second crown in 2025. Last year, he won a season-high six races and made it to the Round of 8 of the playoffs. However, Larson failed to make the Championship 4.

Larson has made two Championship 4 appearances in 2021 and 2023 respectively. He finished runner-up to Ryan Blaney in the title race in 2023.

