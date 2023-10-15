"It's just starting to really click": William Byron reminisces his team's evolution as NASCAR Championship contenders in 2023

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is having a breakout season as he enters the penultimate playoff round as the title favorite. Being weeks away from championship glory, Byron reminisced about his six-year-long journey to this point.

The former Xfinity champion made his Cup debut in 2018 driving the #24 car, previously piloted by NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon. While Byron showed flashes of brilliance early in his career he remained in the shadows of his championship-winning teammates.

However, William Byron has changed the narrative in 2023 as he leads the star-studded lineup at Hendrick Motorsports. Byron has racked up six victories this season, double that of his three teammates combined. The #24 Chevy driver reflected on his breakout year, as he reckons the pieces are slowly falling into the right places.

"We have put a lot of work to get to this point and I feel like it's just been a slow evolution and process to get to this spot." Byron said to the media at Las Vegas. "I don't reflect a whole lot, but I'm proud of the work we have put in and the fact that we have gotten our race team to where it is. Now is a good chance to show all that we have done to this point."

He continued:

"So I'm excited for it, I still have a lot of years ahead of me and I feel like I'm really young in this sport and it's just starting to really click. So it's nice."

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

Although the #24 team seemed to lose momentum in the summer, William Byron reignited the spirits of the team with his maiden road course win at Watkins Glen. He went on to win his sixth race of the season at Texas, further strengthening his playoff prospects.

William Byron enters the Round of 8 as the top seed and is 20 points above the cutline. Byron winning the title this season will add to the legacy of the famed #24 car, in which Gordon won his final championship in 2001.

William Byron taking it "one step at a time" until he reaches the season finale

Despite being the outright favorite to reach the championship race, William Byron retains a cautious outlook as his focus remains on the upcoming race. When Byron was asked if he considered himself a title favorite, he replied:

“I don’t know yet, That’s for you guys to decide.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver added:

“I just go out there and drive. For me, it’s one step at a time, it really is. I feel confident in how we’ve prepared and what it feels like. It feels great in the virtual world and hopefully that applies. It felt great here (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) last time, so we just have to wait and see. Take it one step at a time in each race of this round.”

NASCAR kicks off the penultimate playoff round at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, October 15.