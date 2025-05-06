"It's just very tough": Denny Hamlin gives his assessment on racing product at Texas 

Denny Hamlin recently shared his thoughts on the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished the race with a DNF result because of a car fire towards the end of stage 1.

The race, which was won by Joey Logano of Team Penske, capitalized on late-race restarts after Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson won the first two stages.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, the #11 driver mentioned that while he was part of the race, he felt it would be 'difficult to pass.' Denny Hamlin claimed it was because of the nature of the track at Texas, which tends to 'widen out quite a bit', as the race progresses.

"I think the racetrack is somewhat, it's racier than what it's been in the past. I certainly think it was very oneline dominant when we had all that traction compound kind of right there in that second lane. The first lane was just really hard to use. It just didn't have quite enough grip compared to the dominant lane. But I thought that right before I got out of the race that it was starting to come around. Like I was really looking forward to see where this track was going," Denny Hamlin described. [22:30]

Hamlin remarked that at the time, he was running inside the top 10 and all the drivers were running the times of the slowest car in front of them. Hamlin claimed that no driver could move off the bottom and they were forced to run whatever the car in front was running.

But once Hamlin found himself at the back of the pack, after running 30 laps, he was up 12 spots and making headway as the track began to widen out to the point he was making quick passes. At that point, he felt 'pretty optimistic' about the kind of racing that could be.

"It's just very tough because the end of the race never really got a fair shake because of all the cautions. It just got turned into a show. It was almost like an Xfinity Martinsville race only," Hamlin mentioned.

He clarified that there were no 'deliberate acts' such as the Xfinity Series race. Instead, the Cup race simply couldn't get going.

Denny Hamlin comments on 'really tough' aspect of NASCAR broadcasting

While sharing his thoughts on the Texas Cup race, Denny Hamlin also gave a shoutout to FOX Sports' TV crew for their coverage on Sunday. Hamlin claimed that the broadcaster did 'an okay job' of explaining what was going on during the race.

From his perspective of a 'backseat commentator', Denny Hamlin said that when it comes to watching the race and talking about what needs to be talked about, it is 'a really tough job' for the FOX team.

"They probably got 16 monitors up there. They got to kind of look at and try to figure out where the cameras at. At the time, we have had a new director at FOX starting this week. I thought everything was fine there. But it was good," Hamlin said. [22:50]

It's worth mentioning that after Texas, FOX Sports has two more races left on its schedule, Kansas and the All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro. Following that, the broadcasting duties would go to Prime Video from Charlotte onwards until Pocono.

The races from Atlanta until Indianapolis would be broadcasted by TNT, after which USA Network and NBC would take over for the remainder of the season.

