"It's just a way bigger deal": Amy Earnhardt gets real on the biggest NASCAR misconception she had before dating Dale Jr.

Amy Earnhardt, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, featured on the Bless Your ‘Hardt YouTube channel as the JR Motorsports owner’s wife answered fan questions on the episode titled, Going Live With Amy Earnhardt & Dale Jr. to Ask Them Your Questions. Amy shared her clear view on the biggest misconception she had about NASCAR before she started dating Dale Jr.

Dale Jr. and Amy first met when the former NASCAR driver commissioned her and her company to design the interior of his house in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The two started dating after the project ended in 2009.

A fan asked Amy what her biggest misconception was about NASCAR before she started dating the NASCAR champion. Dale Jr’s wife replied:

“I don't know if I had any misconceptions because I really didn't know much about NASCAR. I guess if I had to assume something before going to a race or meeting Dale, that it wasn't quite as big as it is, like the racetracks and everything, everything is far more grand.” (0:50 onwards)

“The fans are super enthusiastic. It's louder than you could imagine. I don't know, It's just a way bigger deal. And if you haven't been to a race, you should try,” added Amy.

The two dated for six years before Dale Earnhardt Jr proposed to Amy in 2015 and the two tied the knot a year later in 2016 on New Year's Eve.

Amy Earnhardt shared a tweet on social media platform X on January 1, 2017, as she posted pictures from her wedding with a caption that read:

“@dalejr and I are beginning 2017 as Mr. & Mrs.! Thank you for loving me and making me your wife. My heart is truly filled with love and joy.”

Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently launched their podcast called Bless Your 'Hardt, with episodes airing every week.

Amy Earnhardt on ‘motivating’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. after 2016 crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms midway through the 2016 season. The former NASCAR driver sat out the rest of the season and announced his retirement in 2017. Amy Earnhardt shared the struggles her husband had to go through and how she motivated him through the process. She said (in October 2017 via USA Today):

"It was a scary thing. He was terrified. He was terrified more that he would not be able to function as a human being again and enjoy life. Racing wasn’t even a thought.”

"I had to motivate him to get up every day and do his physical therapy. He was extremely frustrated with the symptoms he was having, mainly because he is Dale Jr. and he wants everything to happen at the moment,” added Amy Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested that his crash in Kansas during the 2012 race could've been the reason for his concussion.

