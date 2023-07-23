“It’s kinda hard to have a formula”: Joey Logano talks about getting Penske cars into playoffs 

The road to the playoffs is never an easy one in NASCAR, and Joey Logano and Team Penske are well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. With only two Penske drivers, Ryan Blaney and Logano, having qualified for the highly anticipated Cup Series playoffs, the team is determined to secure a spot for their third driver, Austin Cindric.

In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Joey Logano shared some insights on the team's plans and their approach to ensure each of their cars makes it into the playoffs.

When asked about Team Penske's strategy to get all three cars into the playoffs, Logano said:

"Yeah, that's the plan! We got one to go."

When asked about what the team's plan was to achieve this goal, Logano acknowledged the complexity of the task at hand, saying:

"It's kinda hard to have a formula," Logano admitted.

While Team Penske has its sights set on getting Austin Cindric into the playoffs, the dynamic nature of NASCAR racing makes it challenging to devise a foolproof plan. The unpredictability of the sport means that even the best-laid strategies can sometimes fall short. Yet, Team Penske remains steadfast in its determination to give each driver a shot at the championship.

Joey Logano hopes to have the third Team Penske car in the playoffs

Joey Logano elaborated on the delicate balance between ensuring all cars make the playoffs while also competing to win races, saying:

"Yeah, we want to get the #2 (of Austin Cindric) into the playoffs as well. That'd help all of our chances."

Logano also stressed the importance of not compromising the team's pursuit of race victories. He pointed out that playoff points are invaluable in NASCAR, as they can significantly impact a driver's journey through the playoffs. He said:

"What's more valuable? You gotta ask. Is it more valuable for 1 year cars to have more playoff points or just to have another car in the playoffs? I don't know."

It will be a challenge for Team Penske to weigh the benefits of accumulating playoff points against the significance of having a third car competing for the championship.

The stakes are high, and every decision the team makes could have far-reaching consequences. A single missed opportunity in the Cup Series to secure playoff points could impact a driver's performance during the playoffs, while getting another car into the playoffs might provide strategic advantages for the team as a whole.

In the fast-paced and competitive world of NASCAR, there are no easy answers. Every race is a high-stakes battle, and Team Penske knows that they must give their all to succeed. Joey Logano summed up the team's mentality perfectly, saying:

"If you get one that misses it by two points, you're gonna say 'boy a win would've been nice.'"

As the NASCAR season progresses and the playoffs draw near, Team Penske will continue to work tirelessly to refine their approach, standing poised to make a strong push for the championship.