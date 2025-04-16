“It’s too late”: Fans react as NASCAR drops new trailer for Netflix docu-series

NASCAR Nation reacted to NASCAR dropping the trailer for the second season of Netflix's NASCAR: Full Speed. The show is set to be released on May 7 and will showcase the 2024 season.

NASCAR: Full Speed is a Netflix docu-series that offers insight into the behind-the-scenes. The previous edition captured the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the Championship Race at Phoenix. The first season featured five episodes following Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney (the eventual winner of the season), and others as they competed for the coveted NASCAR Cup Series Championship that year.

It is an important show for the fans of motorsport as it shows the physical, mental, and technical challenges faced by the teams and their drivers as they stake their claim on the title. The show also offers the fans access to events on and off the track.

NASCAR fans have reacted to NASCAR dropping the trailer for the second season of the show that showcases insights into the on-track lives of the popular sport. They captioned the post:

"What you see on Sunday only scratches the surface. NASCAR: Full Speed returns to @netflix on May 7."

One X user said it was too late, looking at the season ending and the new season already underway in 2025. The user said:

"It’s too late"

One exhibited excitement for the upcoming season of the show:

"this is gonna be SO GOOD"

Another did the same:

"LETS GOOOO"

One fan speculated if the season would be similar to the first season, where the focus was majorly on Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney:

"Is it going to be the Hamlin and Blaney Show again?"

"finally bro," one fan said on X

"Tbh, I never watched a single episode of the first season but it looks cool,"another said.

"Never heard of it. Look forward to checking it out,"one penned.

The first season of the show covered key races like the ones at Daytona, Darlington, Kansas, Miami, Martinsville, and the championship decider at Phoenix. The show uses cinematic storytelling similar to Netflix’s popular Formula 1 show, Drive to Survive. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the executive producers of the show.

'NASCAR Full Speed' drove the surge in NASCAR Viewership

Released on January 30, 2024, the show featured nine of the 16 Cup Series playoff drivers and quickly ranked among the top 10 Netflix shows in the U.S., reportedly costing over $5 million to produce with involvement from figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr. While the series was well-received, the question remained whether it significantly boosted NASCAR's viewership in the same way Drive to Survive impacted Formula 1.

".@NASCAR : Full Speed debuted on @netflix 1 month ago. During that time, #NASCAR has made some substantial gains on social media: IG: +258,030 Followers Twitter/X: +17,844 Followers FB: +40,872 Followers," NASCAR Insider Seth Eggert had reported on X.

Drivers have reacted positively to NASCAR: Full Speed. Denny Hamlin noted its effectiveness in introducing new fans to the sport by explaining its basics.

