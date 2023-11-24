"It's life-changing" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looks back at 2023 Daytona 500 victory

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflected on his infamous victory in the Daytona 500 race.

JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. edged past Joey Logano at the Daytona International Speedway to secure a victory at the iconic racetrack. When asked about the significance of winning the Daytona 500 race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said:

"It's life changing. It's massive."

He added:

"I mean, you look at everybody that has tried to win this race. When Kyle Busch was leading, I was looking up at the screens, and how many times he's tried to win here."

In a bid to highlight the magnitude of his victory, Stenhouse listed the legendary drivers who have failed to register a win at the iconic circuit. He said:

"Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, all those guys have tried forever, and it's nice to get it knocked off. I wouldn't say it's early, it's my 11th or 12th one. So, it's huge."

The 36-year-old driver brought an end to his 37-race winless streak in double overtime in the Daytona race to clinch a memorable win.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. praises the JTG Daugherty crew for Daytona 500 win

The victory in NASCAR's biggest race of the year was also a significant milestone for Stenhouse Jr.'s team, JTG Daugherty.

JTG Daugherty, owned by Tad and Jodi Geschickter in partnership with NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty, scored its second Cup Series win since 2014 when A.J. Allmendinger drove the No. 47 Toyota to a famous win at Watkins Glen.

The win at Daytona was even more significant for JTG Daugherty considering that they are a single-car team and this victory bolstered them into the playoffs. Reflecting on this achievement for JTG Daugherty Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said during his interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"Huge underdog story I mean. You know, Tad and Jodi have been on this for a long time. We've got Brad Daugherty, Gordon Smith here who put so much effort into this race team. Everybody has an integral part of what they do here."

Highlighting the importance of his crew members, Stenhouse Jr. stated:

"Ernie Cope's been here for a long time. I've competed against Ernie. Mike Kelly and I competed for the Nationwide Series Championships and race wins and now we all get to do this together. This was pretty big."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be back racing for JTG Daugherty next season, as the team attempts to push for a playoff run once again.