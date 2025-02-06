“It’s like FedEx is still here”: NASCAR fans react as JGR unveils Denny Hamlin’s Daytona 500 paint scheme 

Veteran journalist Bob Pockrass pulled the curtain off of Denny Hamlin’s ride for this year’s Daytona 500 through a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, fans reacted to it, with many of them suggesting that the paint scheme on the No. 11 Toyota Camry was more or less the same as last year when FedEx used to be Hamlin’s sponsor.

The new skin is expected to debut at the famed Daytona International Speedway on February 16. Stating the same, Pockrass wrote,

“Denny Hamlin's Daytona 500 paint scheme:”

Several fans reacted to it, with one saying that the car looked as if FedEx was still with the No. 11 team.

“it’s like fedex is still here 🙏😭” they said.

Another fan wrote,

“so FedEx is still the sponsor? got it.”

Here are a few other reactions to the post:

“What's after this? A reverse mortgage sponsor and buying gold?” a fan commented.

“They gonna need the debt relief when they lose that court case,” commented another.”

“A scam company on a sham driver,” someone wrote.

“love the peak lazyness, its literally the fedex scheme with other colors,” added another.

FedEx’s allegiance with Joe Gibbs Racing dates back to 2005, making its relationship with the Tampa, Florida native the longest-running driver and sponsor combination in the NASCAR Cup Series currently. That being said, FedEx’s departure from JGR wasn’t unexpected at all.

The Memphis-based transport company started off by funding all 36 races in 2020, but by 2024, they had cut back their sponsorship to 14-point races. As per reports, Hamlin drove the FedEx colors to the victory lane on 47 occasions during their tenure in the Cup Series.

“Hard to come by”- Denny Hamlin gives his views on securing sponsorships in 2025

Although Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 camp joined forces with National Debt Relief and King’s Hawaiian for the 2025 season when their hauler arrived at Bowman Gray last weekend, several white spots were seen all over it; a clear indication that Hamlin was on the lookout for other potential sponsors.

During a press conference at the historic quarter mile, Hamlin pointed out the biggest issue with landing sponsorships these days. He said,

"I mean, it is tough out there. Sponsorship is hard to come by, and certainly, while it is such an important time in our sport to recognize that sponsorship dollars are not flowing like they used to for sure.”

Hamlin’s words took the fans back to 2022 when Mars Inc. and its M&M’s brand left Kyle Busch, who used to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time, leading the two-time series champion to move to Richard Childress Racing. Hamlin further added,

"Everyone has had to adjust quite a bit, and there are certain aspects that JGR has to price into their pricing as well that is probably tough. I don't know. It is part of it. Certainly, having one sponsor for 20 years, made things pretty easy and now it is all catching up. Is it concerning from my end? Maybe a little bit, but it is probably more concerning from JGR's standpoint.”

Hamlin is under contract with Joe Gibbs Racing at least until 2025, and whether he returns for a full schedule in 2026 is unknown. But one thing is clear: the sport has become more competitive over the past decade.

