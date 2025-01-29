“It’s been too long”: Chase Briscoe gives his take on JGR landing new sponsor for 2025

Chase Briscoe reacted to Lance Snacks becoming his sponsor for select race(s) in the 2025 NASCAR season. He will pilot the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, having moved from Stewart-Haas Racing last season.

The 30-year-old will also participate in select Xfinity Series races for JGR in 2025. The team recently signed a deal with Lance Snacks as its sponsor for the #19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled for May 2025.

Reacting to the signing, Briscoe reminisced about his childhood days and expressed his excitement to get behind the wheel of an Xfinity car for the first time since 2022.

"Pretty awesome! Ever since I was a kid I’ve ate @LanceSnacks whether it was at the racetrack, while fishing, on the golf course, all kinds of places so it’s neat to be a part of the family! Also can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of an @NASCAR_Xfinity car, it’s been too long!" He wrote on X.

Briscoe debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 with Stewart-Haas Racing and collected two victories alongside 30 top tens and two pole positions. He was set to continue with the team. However, SHR announced that they would cease operations after the end of the 2024 season. All four of their drivers were left without a seat for the upcoming season, but they were eventually signed by other teams.

Briscoe's move to Joe Gibbs Racing was set to be announced later; however, it was spoiled earlier than expected.

Chase Briscoe's reaction to his new teammate accidentally revealing his move to JGR

During a press conference in New Hampshire well before Chase Briscoe's move to Joe Gibbs Racing was officially announced, Christopher Bell (driver of the #20 Toyota) accidentally revealed the news to the media.

Briscoe shared a light-hearted reaction to the entire incident, labeling it as a 'funny thing.'

"That whole thing is pretty funny. This reporter comes up to me (in New Hampshire), and he's like, 'What do you think about what Christopher said earlier?' I’m like, 'I don’t know what you're talking about.' He goes, 'Oh, he said you're going to JGR next year.' He showed me the clip, and it was really funny."

"It was definitely one of those things where you just have to laugh. Christopher felt so bad, but it's all good. Now I just give him a hard time about it every chance I get," Chase Briscoe further added. [via The Daily Express]

Chase Briscoe is set to pilot the #19 Toyota which was earlier driven by Martin Truex Jr. The latter announced his retirement from the series after being an integral part of the championship for close to two decades. He will however, mark his presence occasionally with Tricon Garage on a part-time schedule.

