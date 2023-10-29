"It's a lot of people trying to wreck each other": Cole Custer on how last lap chaos "turned out good" with him advancing to the Championship 4

Cole Custer emerged as the final contender to secure a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 in the penultimate Xfinity Series race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

A 19th place finish was enough for the driver of the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Joe Gibbs Racing to secure his spot in the final four. Notably, the 25-year-old Custer showcased remarkable composure in the chaotic final lap.

Heading into the penultimate race of the season, Cole Custer was already considered a frontrunner for the Championship 4. With a 19th-place finish, he managed to outpace his competition, notably Austin Hill, in a hard-fought battle.

The race, however, proved to be a tumultuous affair. A collision between Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed was the talking point on Saturday. The clash between the two drivers shattered Hill's hopes of a final four qualification.

Despite a last-lap wreck that triggered the race's 16th caution, Custer's positioning proved pivotal.

He secured a 19th-place finish, edging out Hill by a mere seven points. This move propelled the 25-year-old into the Championship 4.

In a post-race interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Custer shed light on his approach to the chaotic finale. He said:

"We knew we had to finish close to the #7. So I picked behind the #7, to make sure we're on the even playing field on the restarts."

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver emphasized the importance of stage points and acknowledged the unpredictability of the final restart.

"That last restart, you don't know what's going to happen. I mean, the 18's desperate, the 2's desperate. It's just a lot of people trying to wreck each other, and it just turned out good."

Cole Custer high on confidence heading into Championship race in Phoenix

Reflecting on a critical moment in the race where Austin Hill's No. 21 Chevrolet spun due to a collision with teammate Sheldon Creed, Custer stated:

"Luckily the #21 got spun, I didn't have anywhere to go. Then we're all sitting there, looking at each other. I'm like, 'I gotta get this thing fired up.' I'm just so proud of our team for keeping our heads on our shoulders."

Looking ahead to the season finale race in Phoenix, Cole Custer exuded confidence. He said:

"I think if we can make it through today, we can do about anything. With how stressful this is, I'm so proud of our team and how far we've come this year. I think we've gotten better and better and better, we'll have a good shot at Phoenix."

As the season reaches its finale, fans can expect a thrilling showdown in Phoenix. Cole Custer, alongside Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemechek and Sam Mayer, will be vying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship next weekend.