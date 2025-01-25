"It's a military saying": Brad Keselowski reveals his three-word mantra as RFK Racing owner for better efficiency

Brad Keselowski recently opened up on how he manages his work as a driver and co-owner of RFK Racing. The former Team Penske driver switched to the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing as a driver and an owner in 2022.

As a guest on a Dirty Mo Media podcast, hosted by Kelley Earnhardt, Keselowski was asked about the intricacies of managing his dual role at RFK, especially from the competition side. He replied:

"The biggest aspect is you try to put people in place that run the company so when you're the owner you're not making day to day decisions. If I'm making day to day decisions, I'm living in the wrong place.

"It's kind of how my mindset is on this. I should be able to come in and see things and go, 'Oh, I'm not sure that really fits the vision of what we're trying to do,' or 'Hey, this is an opportunity for us, let's go strike!'" Keselowski described.

Keselowski said that there's a separate person for day-to-day issues, Josh Sell, and the corporate group 'runs on its own' with Steve Newmark. He claimed that if he's ever needed for a day-to-day issue then, he has 'failed already.'

Keselowski added that this structure doesn't mean that people like Sell can't come to him to have him look at things before they're implemented. He said that he expects his team members to follow a simple mantra.

"Brief, brilliant, gone. I need you to walk in the door briefly, tell me what's on your mind, say it really smart so I can understand, and then out. It's not original. It's a military saying. That's what I tell them all the time. Give me the brief, brilliant, gone. Give me something quick I can read or come to me ready to explain it very simply or really you don't understand it."

Brad Keselowski added that his team is really good at bringing his attention to problems that are already solved.

Brad Keselowski on what NASCAR OEMs need to do more of in the modern era of the sport

During his conversation with Kelley Earnhardt, the RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts on what he wants NASCAR's OEMs to do more.

As per Keselowski, the Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs in the sport namely Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota, need to shift their emphasis more on the marketing side than the technical side.

Keselowski claimed that he missed the days of turning on TV to watch NASCAR and seeing a Chevy or a Ford commercial with a racecar driver. He mentioned that in the Next Gen era, the OEMs are spending 'more than ever' on NASCAR.

But that spending, as per Brad Keselowski, is more on the technical side of the sport. This is why he emphasized that NASCAR needs to find a way to move the OEM spending into the marketing realm considering it's 'very important' for the sport.

