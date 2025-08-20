“It’s the most miserable thing”: Kevin Harvick puts Alex Bowman’s playoff situation into harsh perspective ahead of Daytona race

Retired NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick believes Alex Bowman isn't thrilled ahead of Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. Harvick said that Bowman, who is clinging to the final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, has to be "miserable" heading into the final race of the regular season.

Ad

In the latest installment of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour," the 2014 Cup Series champion weighed in on what he believes Bowman's mental state is heading into Daytona. Based on how the driver of the #48 has performed this season, Harvick believes Bowman knows he's deserving of a playoff spot. However, 2025 winners Josh Berry, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Austin Dillon have shuffled Bowman back to being on the bubble to make the playoffs because he's yet to win this season.

Ad

Trending

With the unknown of Daytona and the history of upset victors, Harvick said being on the bubble has to be one of the most miserable things a driver can endure all season. Here's what the former driver of the #4 said on his podcast:

"It's the most miserable thing that you can possibly do all year. Go to Daytona on the bubble. There's not anything else that's more miserable than that the whole season. I think that Alex Bowman, in the position he's in, he's miserable. There's no way he's not miserable this week. Because they know they're fast enough to be in it [the playoffs], you've got guys in it that are 25th, 26th in the points that have now won a race and have put you in a spot." (30:41 onwards)

Ad

Although he doesn't have a victory in 2025, Alex Bowman currently sits ninth in the points standings and 60 points above the playoff cut line. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has posted an average finish of 15.6 with six top fives and 14 top 10s.

Ad

What is the scenario for Alex Bowman to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?

Alex Bowman is on the hot seat to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs ahead of Saturday night's regular season finale at Daytona. The eight-time Cup Series winner is the 16th and final driver currently in the playoffs with a 60-point advantage over Chris Buescher.

Ad

When it comes to the points gap as it stands, the Arizona native has the last spot all but locked up. With 61 points being the maximum amount a driver can earn in a single race, Bowman would have to finish dead last in 40th, while Buescher would need a max points day to be out of the playoffs.

However, a win alone by Buescher or another driver below the cut line would bump Bowman below the cutoff. If this happens, Bowman would need to score 29 more race points than Tyler Reddick, who is 15th in the playoff picture with an 89-point cushion over the cut line, in order to claim the final spot on points.

If Bowman wins at Daytona, he's guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. It would be his ninth career Cup win and first at Daytona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.