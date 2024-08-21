“It's all about money”: Fans react as Tony Stewart’s NASCAR team reportedly prepares to lay off 300+ employees

The NASCAR fanbase has reacted to the latest developments in Tony Stewart's co-owned venture Stewart-Haas Racing. The team reportedly notified the North Carolina Department of Commerce that up to 323 employees will be laid off from the facility.

SHR was formed in 2009 when Stewart joined hands with Gene Haas for a stake in Haas CNC Racing. Since then, the North Carolina-based outfit has raked in two Cup Series titles (Stewart in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2014) and one Xfinity Series (Cole Custer in 2023), and has amassed 100 race victories across NASCAR categories.

In May this year, Tony Stewart's co-owned team announced shutting down operations after the season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway.

Several factors contributed to the shutdown. In addition to their winless streak since Harvick's 2022 win at the Richmond Raceway, big sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, Smithfield, and Hunt Brothers Pizza have backed off, leaving the team hunting to finance their working costs. As a result, over 300 employees are set to be laid off.

Motorsports journalist Adam Stern shared SHR's notification about the layoffs on X.

"'Stewart-Haas Racing notified the N.C. Department of Commerce yesterday that up to 323 employees will be laid off at the team's facility at 6001 Haas Way, about eight miles north of NASCAR track Charlotte Motor Speedway' - @BizJournals," Stern wrote.

Fans took note of the update and shared their opinions on the layoffs.

"I hate to hear they are no longer a NASCAR team but it's all about money," a fan wrote.

"What a shame. A sad day indeed!" one fan commented.

A few fans sent their wishes to Tony Stewart's employees who would be without a job after being let go by SHR.

"I hope those 323 employees can find work in nascar with another team," one fan wrote.

"This is heartbreaking. Prayers they all find new jobs," another fan added.

"Thoughts and prayers for those that will lose their jobs due to the team’s shutdown. Hopefully someone will come in and purchase / and or integrate employees into a new or other team," a fan commented.

While Tony Stewart has not confirmed his NASCAR future, Haas has. The latter has retained one Cup Series charter and rebranded the team to Haas Factory Team. It will field one Cup car, with Custer behind the wheel, and two Xfinity Series rides, tamed by Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer.

A look into Tony Stewart's Cup Series drivers' future in NASCAR

Chase Briscoe joined SHR's garage in 2021, replacing Clint Bowyer in the #14 Ford Mustang. He marked his first race for the team at the Daytona 500. Amid the team's shutdown, Briscoe has signed a contract with Joe Gibbs Racing and will replace the retiring driver, Martin Truex Jr.

Josh Berry is running his rookie Cup Series season. After Kevin Harvick retired from the sport at the end of last season, Berry replaced the 2014 Cup champion in the #4 Ford. He has now locked a deal with Wood Brothers Racing and will replace Harrison Burton next year.

Noah Gragson is in his first year with Tony Stewart's co-owned outfit and has collected seven top-10s and a solitary top-5 so far. He is set to race for Front Row Motorsports next year and will be teammates with Todd Gilliland, as Michael McDowell will be racing for Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Ryan Preece is in his second year with the team but is an oddball among his teammates. The #41 Ford driver's landing spot for the next year is yet to be confirmed.

