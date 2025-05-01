“It’s not NASCAR’s fault”: Mark Martin clears fan doubt regarding paint schemes

Former Cup Series driver Mark Martin addressed the NASCAR paint scheme issue and cleared the doubts regarding the positioning of numbers. Taking to his official X account, Martin answered back to the fans who pointed out the placement of numbers on the Next Gen cars and cleared the air.

Martin has been very active on social media lately on various NASCAR-related topics. One was the positioning of numbers on the paint scheme. He interacted with fans, who asked if the positioning of numbers on the paint scheme could be flexible, and what NASCAR's stance was.

Replying to it, here's what Martin had to say on the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

"From what I understand the teams made NASCAR make the rule. If that’s true it’s not @NASCAR fault. There are a few other rules they a criticized for that aren’t their fault as well."

Mark Martin added that the positioning of the numbers is important in response to a fan's query:

"YES IT DOES. RACE CARS ARE SUPPOSED TO LOOK GOOD AND SOUND GOOD. It makes people want to look at them and watch them. It’s a total no brainer."

Martin, nicknamed "The Kid," raced in NASCAR for over three decades. He raced in all three NASCAR national series: the Truck, Xfinity, and the Cup Series. In the Cup Series, he has 882 races to his name in over 31 years, where he claimed 40 wins, 56 pole positions, and 453 Top 10s. Despite racing for 31 years, he failed to claim a championship but finished runners-up on five occasions.

In the Xfinity Series, Martin has 236 races to his name in over 23 years, with 49 wins, 30 pole positions, and 152 Top 10s. As per his Truck Series statistics, Martin has 25 races under his belt in five years with seven wins, three pole positions, and 20 Top 10s.

Mark Martin shared his thoughts on Katherine Legge's NASCAR return

Mark Martin, the former renowned NASCAR driver, let his feelings be known on Katherine Legge's return to NASCAR for the Cup and Xfinity Series last month.

As per reports, Legge will race in the Cup Series for Mexico, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Richmond for Live Fast Racing. In the Xfinity Series, she will race at Rockingham, Talladega, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, and Indy with Jordan Anderson Racing. (Rockingham and Talladega races are already over.)

Reacting to Legge's NASCAR schedule, here's what Martin wrote on X:

“I think @Rockingham1965 will be the biggest challenge for @katherinelegge of all these. I can’t wait to see the @NASCAR_Trucks and @NASCAR_Xfinity back at the Rock.”

Notably, the Rockingham Speedway Xfinity race proved to be an unfortunate one as Legge, the renowned racing driver, faced online hate and death threats after she collided with Kasey Kahne.

