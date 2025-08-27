"It's a new thing": Ryan Blaney ready to commit "100% effort" to being a father and his NASCAR ambition in 2025

Ryan Blaney opened up about balancing the upcoming playoffs with his wife's pregnancy and his becoming a father later this year. The Team Penske driver and his wife, Gianna Tulio, who got married in December last year, announced they're expecting in July.

Following his sensational win at Daytona on Saturday, Blaney appeared in a conversation with Kevin Harvick. The former NASCAR driver asked Blaney whether he had thought about 'being a dad' and balancing his racing ahead of the upcoming big transition.

"It's a new thing that I have to balance, of preparing for our son and focusing on racing in the playoffs, right? So it's like having to really go back and forth. And I don't ever want to take away from either one.

"I try to put 100% effort at either at both racing and getting ready for our child and what we have to do, and just making sure that everything is as best that we can get it. Making sure Gianna is feeling good and comfortable and all that stuff," Ryan Blaney described.

Ryan Blaney claimed that he was excited and the only thing on his mind was preparing for the time and making sure everything's ready and everyone's healthy.

Ryan Blaney excited for his son to grow up around Bubba Wallace's son

Further talking about the idea of him becoming a father, Ryan Blaney called the current stage in his life 'funny.' He said that all of his friends were having kids, including Bubba Wallace and Scott McLaughlin.

Wallace, a close friend and on-track rival of Blaney, became a father last year when his wife, Amanda, gave birth to their son, Becks. And McLaughlin, the Team Penske driver in IndyCar, became a father to a girl last year as well.

Blaney claimed that it was funny how life had timed up everyone's childbirth together, as he elaborated:

"I'm excited for our son to grow up with Becs, with Bubba's boy, and so it's a fun time right now. But yeah, trying to juggle all that is, has definitely been a lot, but it's been a fun part of it for sure."

Harvick claimed that being a father would make Blaney better, as he expressed excitement in seeing 'the garage become parents.' The veteran driver told Blaney that he's now part of the older generation.

The #12 driver said that it's blowing his mind because he's 31, and soon enough, he'll be worrying about Keelan Harvick coming up and challenging him. He also pointed to being already challenged by drivers who are 18. It's worth mentioning that next season, NASCAR's youngest sensation, Connor Zilisch, 19, will be moving up to the Cup Series from Xfinity, where he has seven wins.

Blaney claimed that he was 'that guy' 10 years ago. Having said that, he said that it's a fun transition, but it's a weird time, while being thankful for having different perspectives as he gets older.

