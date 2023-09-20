“It’s not okay to quit” - Kevin Harvick on how he plans to keep his team’s motivation high despite NASCAR playoffs exit

Kevin Harvick feels the way he has been brought up will never let him quit and that this ingrained mentality is contagious within his team.

The 47-year-old was questioned by speedwaymedia about what the next course of action is for his team. Harvick's team has not made it to the playoffs and hence, winning the championship is out of the question.

While answering the aforementioned question, he talked about how it had been ingrained in his mind that it was never okay to give up since his wrestling days. He also added that this mentality included never putting in less than 100% in anything.

What stood out in Kevin Harvick's view was that the same mentality permeates the team as well. They are not willing to leave an inch on the table and want to scratch, claw and do everything efficiently every time. Harvick explained:

"That’s just something from when I wrestled in high school and raced our Late Models, it was always pounded into my head that it’s OK to not be good, but it’s not OK to quit. It’s never OK to not give it 100 percent. It’s never OK to quit grinding away for every single second of whatever it is you’re doing because you’re letting yourself down."

He added:

"And in this deal, you’re not only letting yourself down, you’re letting your whole team down, and I think that’s contagious because nobody ever lets down."

"Sometimes it’s just about grinding away and doing the little things right" - Kevin Harvick

Stressing on the importance of putting their heads down and working hard, Kevin Harvick added:

"Sometimes it’s just about grinding away and doing the little things right. You don’t have to be the fastest, but if you just do more right than everybody else, you’re probably going to be pretty successful. There are a lot of details that go into what we do to be good.

"Even with a slow car, you can still find 100 details to make a slow car faster, and sometimes making a slow car faster is OK on certain days. Every day is different. Every day you have to find something to improve on and it’s a constant improvement."

It is interesting to hear the mindset of the veteran who continues to remain as motivated as ever to achieve success.