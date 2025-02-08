"It's my one regret": Carl Edwards shares honest feelings about his attitude towards competitors in HOF speech

Carl Edwards was one of three names newly-enshrined into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night. The Missouri native was most notably a 28-time Cup Series winner and two-time Cup Series runner-up in 2008 and 2011.

Amid his Hall of Fame induction speech, which took place at the NASCAR HOF museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 45-year-old opened up on about how he viewed his competitors throughout his time behind the wheel. Edwards made it known that he appreciates his competitors today, something he didn't get during his career.

"This one's important to me. There's a couple of you that are here. Competitors. It's my one regret, the one thing I did wrong in this sport. I did not understand that I wasn't a race car driver without competitors to race against. I did not respect that. I did not understand. If I had been a little bit more mature, a little bit less self-centered, had a little more perspective, I would've loved and respected you guys like brothers off the racetrack," Carl Edwards said (12:45 onwards)

Edwards went on to say he missed a chance to build connections with his competitors outside of racing as he only viewed them as his competition during his racing days. In retrospect, Edwards said he knows now that it was his competitors that made his racing career enjoyable, adding:

"We could've been mortal enemies on it, but I missed that opportunity. I got to thank you from the bottom of my heart, because now looking back, I realize it's you guys that made this so great. So thank you for that, guys." (13:12 onwards)

Edwards retired from NASCAR competition ahead of the 2017 Cup Series season. He was coming off a devastating late-race crash in the 2016 season finale, which saw him wreck out of the lead with under 10 laps to go in the championship race. Edwards spent the last two years of his Cup Series career behind the wheel of the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, a team he won five races and made a Championship 4 appearance with.

Edwards spent the bulk of his career behind the wheel of the #99 Roush Fenway Racing Ford. He won 23 races with the team including a career-high nine victories in 2008.

Carl Edwards hasn't discussed filling in for Kyle Larson amid recent comments

With Indianapolis 500 obligations interfering with this year's NASCAR All-Star race practice at North Wilkesboro, Kyle Larson pondered the idea of the retired Carl Edwards taking over the seat of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the practice session. However, Edwards revealed in a recent interview with motorsports insider Bob Pockrass that nothing is set in stone.

While he said it's a no for now, Edwards said it's an honor to have someone like Larson offer him a chance to drive a race car again. However, he added that nothing is on the table at this time.

"Really, I'm mean it's a honor," Carl Edwards said. "He's one of the fastest guys to ever drive one of these cars. For him to say that, I don't know if he's messing with me. I'm very likely to crash a car if I get in one right now, but that is kinda interesting. I'd have to go run sim or something like that and see if I could even get around North Wilkesboro, but nobody's officially talked to me about it." (0:23 onwards)

Carl Edwards wouldn't be the first one to fill-in for Larson for a North Wilkesboro practice session. Last year, the retired Kevin Harvick made laps behind the wheel of the #5 HMS Chevrolet amid Larson's Indy 500 duties.

