“It's opened up a different perspective”: Ryan Preece shares his honest take about keeping the Chicago Street Race on calendar 

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece reflected on three years of NASCAR's Chicago Street Race. Preece, who qualified seventh for the 2025 Grant Park 165, called it a fresh addition to the schedule.
When asked if the Chicago street race has earned another year on the NASCAR calendar, the 32-year-old shared his support for the return.
"I enjoy it. I think street course races or a race is important to our sport. You know, and I'll be honest with you, I probably, I'm not sure if I would have picked this as a place to kind of go before, but it's definitely opened up a different perspective when it comes to Chicago and checking all, checking out all the different things the city has to see," Ryan Preece said (via Dalton Hopkins on X).
However, Preece ruled out adding a second street event.
"I don’t think we need two … one is enough," he said.
NASCAR debuted in Chicago in 2023, and the original three-year deal, under Mayor Lori Lightfoot, expires with this year's event. The contract includes mutual extension, but that option is still unconfirmed.
The 2.2-mile circuit through Grant Park drew a peak TV audience of 5.38 million on NBC, and more than half of the attendees of that race were first-time ticket buyers. In July 2024, about 53,000 fans attended over two days, with roughly 4.8 million TV viewers. However, NASCAR's ticket and sponsorship revenue fell short, and the rain-shortened races disappointed fans.
Event president Julie Giese said discussions are underway but emphasized that the focus remains on 2025, offering no firm commitments on 2026.
"Anywhere up in there" - Ryan Preece on next NASCAR street course state
Ryan Preece also responded to where he would like the next street course to land. The Berlin, Connecticut native shared his preference for a Northeast venue such as New York or Boston. However, according to reports, the sport may instead expand its street‑venue presence in cities like San Diego.
"I don't know how they would do it, but I'm a Northeast guy. So anywhere up in there, there is such a hunger for racing, especially, you know, at a national level," Ryan Preece said (01:18 onwards).
"New York City or Boston or I don't know, I don't know all the, all the logistics of it all, but I think there's a lot of race fans that would love it," he added.
Meanwhile, Preece qualified one place ahead of his RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher and will start the Chicago race this Sunday (July 6) in seventh place. Last year, he started the shortened 58-lap race deep in the field and finished in 34th place.
