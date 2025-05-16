"It's overwhelming": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals why he feels strange in big cities like New York

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed his thoughts on New York City. The NASCAR legend took a trip to the Big Apple to promote the upcoming Prime series on his father, the great Dale Earnhardt Sr.

But speaking about his experience on the Bless Your'Hardt podcast, the former HMS driver revealed why he prefers to be in his comfort zone instead of being in big cities.

Amy claimed that Junior doesn't prefer 'going to the city' and feels anxious about going to New York. However, she added that every time he goes there, he has 'a good time.' Sharing his take on this subject, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"I love being here. I'm comfortable here. I love being near my wife, my kids, my friends, all the people that I get to see. That's my comfort zone. and somebody will say, 'Hey, they need you to go to New York City to do a bunch of media.' We did about nine or 10 different media hits and driving around from building to building to go into these little studios and do them." [23:00]

Earnhardt Jr. further highlighted that apart from doing a day's worth of media in six hours in different studios, one also has to get there early. He claimed that being in a city like New York is 'a culture shock' as he elaborated:

"Tall buildings everywhere, people just running in all directions trying to go somewhere. Everybody looks like they have this destination or important meeting or this thing they got to be to and they're five minutes late ... It's overwhelming. It's just signs and words and just honking all the time."

Having said that, he added that for people who live there, all of that makes sense. But for people like him who show up once or twice a year, everything is 'confusing.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up on his cycle of behavior regarding visiting big cities

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why he doesn't like going to NYC, his wife, Amy, mentioned that he still has leftover personality regarding not belonging in a city like that. Earnhardt agreed to his wife's assessment, claiming that he's like a 'fish out of water.'

He further described his experience in NYC, where he walked in a hotel room and found it to be one of the nicest hotel rooms he's been in.

"It's probably not the nicest one I've ever been in, but it was super nice. And looking out across the the buildings and man, it was beautiful. And got up in the morning well rested, went downstairs, weather was a little crappy, but I mean it was a great day. It was fun," he mentioned. [25:40]

Amy added how Dale Earnhardt Jr. sent her a picture of walking around in the city, telling her that his experience was 'actually kind of nice.'

This is what the NASCAR Hall of Famer claimed happens every time he goes to a city like New York or Los Angeles, where it starts with him not wanting to go but once he gets there, he enjoys himself.

