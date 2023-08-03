“It's pitiful that it took this long for him to be instilled”: NASCAR fans react to Jimmie Johnson being inducted in the Hall of Fame

After an illustrious career that spanned decades and captivated NASCAR fans worldwide, racing legend Jimmie Johnson has finally been granted one of the sport's most prestigious honors: induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The announcement came as part of the class of 2024, leaving fans with mixed emotions as they celebrated the achievement while questioning why it took so long for Johnson to be enshrined alongside the greats.

With an awe-inspiring record of seven Cup Series titles, Johnson shares this record with the legendary figures of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Moreover, his historic run of five consecutive championships from 2006 to 2010 remains unparalleled in the history of the series. Johnson didn't stop there, securing additional titles in 2013 and 2016, further cementing his status as a NASCAR icon.

It only seemed fitting when the American racing icon was announced as the latest inductee. Taking to social media, many fans expressed their emotions after the announcement. Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter:

One fan wrote, “It's pitiful that it took this long for him to be instilled.”

Doug C @Combsdg1 @NASCAR @JimmieJohnson Honestly, it's pitiful that it took this long for him to be instilled. Either way, congratulations JJ

"Late but good" wrote another fan.

Alec Faulkner @AlecFaulkner3 @NASCAR @JimmieJohnson Congrats Jimmie from a long time fan since your rookie year!

"He's so deserving," exclaimed another user.

Havein @Havein @NASCAR @JimmieJohnson He's so deserving and Chad too.

"Hands down the greatest to ever grip a steering wheel."

Michael Lamb @MichaelLamb45 @NASCAR @JimmieJohnson Hands down the greatest to ever grip a steering wheel

Jimmie Johnson reacts to his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction

Johnson, one of the most iconic figures in NASCAR history, reacted with heartfelt joy and gratitude to his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The honor came as a well-deserved recognition of Johnson's illustrious career.

For years, Jimmie Johnson and his brilliant crew chief, Chad Knaus, formed an unbeatable team that dominated auto racing. Reflecting on the announcement of his Hall of Fame induction alongside his friend and long-time collaborator, Chad Knaus, Johnson said:

"It's very special and unique."

The duo's partnership had been the cornerstone of Johnson's career. As news of their joint induction reached the driver, he couldn't help but reminisce about the incredible journey they had embarked on together.

"When I knew my name was going on the ballot, and Chad's was as well, in the back of my mind I was really hoping this opportunity would come about," Johnson confessed.

The Class of 2024 will witness not only Jimmie Johnson's and Chad Knaus's induction but also the inclusion of former driver Donnie Allison, who secured his place in the Hall of Fame through the pioneer ballot.