  • “It’s been pretty difficult”: Shane Van Gisbergen opens up on bittersweet moment with father at Watkins Glen

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 11, 2025 20:04 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates with his team in victory lane after winning the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. - Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen’s recent victory at Watkins Glen was a special one for the Kiwi. Amid what has been a difficult period for his father and himself, SVG spoke about the importance of this triumph in a post-race press conference.

SVG opened up about what his family had been going through over the past few months. He and his father suffered massive personal loss, with the deaths of his mother, grandmother, and aunt within a very short period. Through all the physical distance and adversity, SVG has tried to stay in touch with his father, calling him almost daily to offer a much-needed shoulder and to share the ups and downs of his life in NASCAR with him.

Shane van Gisbergen said:

"Today was really special. I've never had my dog in Victory Lane before and my dad as well, you know, he hasn't been able to travel all year being sick and yeah, to have him here for the next three weeks and have a win with him, it's just really cool to have that moment. Yeah, it's been pretty difficult. He lost his wife, my mother, and then his sister and then his mum a month or so ago, so it's been a really rough run for dad and yeah, it's hard to support him when I'm on the other side of the world."
"That's probably why I'm the most homesick, you know, so and then my sister's moved away as well, so he's kind of by himself all of a sudden, so yeah, it's, I try and talk to him every day and yeah, to have him here and like he was in, almost in tears too, so it's really special to share that because yeah, we're a long way from home," he added.
With wins at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen in 2025 alone, Shane van Gisbergen has quickly become possibly the best road course driver in recent memory. His speed in these events, as evidenced by regularly being over a second per lap faster than the competition, has drawn some parallels with road racing stars such as Jeff Gordon, whose nine road course wins van Gisbergen is fast approaching.

Shane van Gisbergen sends a message after avenging last year’s Watkins Glen loss to Chris Buescher

Shane van Gisbergen secured his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the 2025 season at Watkins Glen International, continuing his dominant run on road courses. Starting from second place after being edged out in qualifying by Ryan Blaney, van Gisbergen took the lead for the first time on Lap 25 and made a decisive final pit stop with 27 laps remaining, cycling into the lead on Lap 74.

He maintained flawless pace on the 2.45-mile road course and cruised to an impressive 11.116-second victory over Christopher Bell, with Chris Buescher finishing third. Reflecting on the win, he tweeted:

“Well that made up for last year! Amazing day thank you to @WeatherTech and the @TeamTrackhouse 88 crew. Real special to have Dad and Ronald here too. Awesome.”

This victory extended Shane van Gisbergen's record-setting streak of winning four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road or street course races, a feat previously only accomplished by Chase Elliott in 2019-2020.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
