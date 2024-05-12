“It’s Pretty Special”- Justin Allgaier expresses gratitude towards Boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. after tying his Darlington record

Justin Allgaier’s dominant win at Darlington Raceway on Saturday was special for two reasons. The victory tied him with his JR Motorsports boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. for 10th on the all-time Xfinity Series wins list.

The interview was uploaded by SiriusXM NASCAR radio recently on their official platform X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Allgaier said that while winning a race in Darlington was special, having as many race wuns as Dale Earnhardt Jr. was something that meant a lot to him.

“I'm soaking it all in,” exclaimed the 37-year-old athlete. “To tie Dale Jr. , the guy that obviously is my boss but at the same time somebody that I have a lot of respect for and I look up to not only as a race car driver but as a person it's pretty special to have my name on the list and tie him.”

On top of that, it was Allgaier’s third race win at Darlington Raceway. He was in utter disbelief. Referring to his victory on the egg-shaped oval, Allgaier said,

“The ones that I've won here have been really high on my list of races to win and very important to me. So, to do it again it's incredible. All the things about this race weekend are truly special.”

Allgaier drove the number 7 Chevy to the checkered flag just 3.407 seconds ahead of Austin Hill, who placed second. Leading 119 of the 147-lap showdown, Allgaier also shattered his tie with Kyle Busch’s previously held record of the highest top-10 finishes at Darlington.

Justin Allgaier on his team's strongest suite

Winning a race in NASCAR is indeed a hard nut to crack. The element of uncertainty in this sport makes it even more challenging. However, Allgaier, with the able guidance of his spotter, Eddie D’Hondt, was able to pull it off. After picking up his first victory of the season, Allgaier revealed what he felt his team's biggest strength was.

“Honestly, our strength today was short runs. I mean, we were good on the long runs but our strength was short runs,” he explained. “And the way that the cautions fell and everything, it couldn't have worked out better for us. Just proud of the team, proud of the effort.”

There were five cautious all together during the race and only two of them were due to on-track accidents. One came out with 39 laps to go and involved Hailie Deegan and the other one was with 16 to go when Kyle Sieg turned. Luckily, Allgaier was able to drive past both of those incidents en route to his 24th career win in the Xfinity Series.

“These races are won and lost in fractions of a second and when we executed all those details all perfectly today, that was the difference maker,” he added with renewed confidence in his voice.

Justin Allgaier now eyes the upcoming Xfinity Series spring race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.