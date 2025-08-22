  • NASCAR
"It's probably one of my favorite": Ryan Preece recalls pitching 'hilarious' Top Gun theme helmet to Brad Keselowski amid terrifying Daytona crashes

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 22, 2025 17:49 GMT
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Practice - Source: Imagn
Ryan Preece (60) and Brad Keselowski (6) at Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb 1, 2025. Image: Imagn

Ryan Preece, who has experienced his fair share of airborne moments at Daytona International Speedway, has talked about how he approached RFK Raving team owner Brad Keselowski, with the idea of a novel helmet for the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400.

In light of his recent airborne experiences at the 2.5-mile track, Preece wanted to paint an astronaut style helmet but ultimately decided on another one inspired by the iconic film Top Gun.

"I went to Brad and, and probably two or three months ago, 'I say, Brad, you know, I'm thinking about getting a helmet painted. Do you have any objection against this?' And he thought it was hilarious and said, 'No, go ahead, whatever you think'," Ryan Preece told Dustin Long.
Trending
"So originally, I was gonna do like an astronaut style helmet. But after talking with Greg from off-axis, we decided to go with a Top Gun theme and the Maverick style helmet. So yeah, I think it came off, it's probably one of my favorite helmets," he added.
Ryan Precce's car flipped nearly 12 times during the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 after being hit by Erik Jones. Earlier this season, Preece found himself once again flipping, this time during the 2025 Daytona 500.

The crash occurred with just five laps remaining and sent the No. 60 Ford Mustang tumbling down multiple times. Preece was not injured but the first incident led to a hospital stay for observation.

"I'm a believer in the law of averages" - Ryan Preece on turning things around at Daytona

Ryan Preece has ten top-10 finishes so far this season. He won pole position at Richmond and two of his three top-five finishes have come in the last four races. However, he is still looking to land a win after debuting a decade before with Premium Motorsports at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The 34-year-old is optimistic heading into Saturday (August 23) and trusts that the odds will eventually turn in his favor.

"Every time we show up to Daytona, I think, 'Well, it's going to go different this time.' And sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn't and that's just the game we play. I'm a believer in the law of averages. … Eventually, it's going to turn around. I feel like the best thing I can do is go this weekend and race no different than I've ever been," Ryan Preece said (via NBC Sports).

Meanwhile, the RFK Raving drivers need a win to enter the playoffs. Heading into the final regular season race of the 2025 season, Preece is outside the playoff cutline short of 94 points. Teammate Chris Buescher holds the 17th spot and Brad Keselowski is further behind.

