"It's real personal": Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings known on 'really emotional' docuseries on The Intimidator

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the upcoming Prime docuseries about his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. In May 2024, it was announced that a docuseries with unseen archive material and unparalleled access to one of NASCAR's biggest stars would be coming out in 2025.

Recently on the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that while he has seen all four episodes of the docuseries, the team at Prime was 'still working' on it.

Having said that, Junior explained what fans can expect from the series when it eventually comes out. He spoke about the 'only one great Dale Earnhardt documentary' in his opinion, 'Dale', which Ryan McGee wrote. But in contrast to that, Dale Jr. claimed this upcoming docuseries took a different route.

"This goes a little bit deeper, way deeper, this goes way deeper. This might take you as far as you've ever been into what it would be like to actually have been in the same room with the guy, lived with him, been his son. I mean, it's real personal. It gets into who he was as a human being," Earnhardt Jr. said.

Dale Jr. remarked that a lot of documentaries on his father's life have mostly celebrated his success in NASCAR or his Man in Black persona, something the 'Dale' documentary did 'to the fullest.'

However, in the upcoming Prime docuseries, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that the portrayal of Dale Sr. was different.'

"This documentary we’re doing with the folks on Prime is much more personal, several parts of it was really hard to watch. I don’t want to say too much, but I’m really anxious to see the response to it. This one is more about who he was on the inside and how we sort of expand on that. Man, it's just really emotional. The whole thing is really emotional," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw footage he had never seen before in the upcoming Prime docuseries on Dale Sr.

Further sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Prime docuseries about his father, Dale Earnhardt Jr., said that he saw a lot of footage he had never seen. He said that in the docuseries, the viewer would get a sense of who Dale Sr. really was as a person because he wasn't aware the camera was recording him.

Earnhardt Jr. further revealed that he even found more footage of his grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt. He claimed he didn't think there was enough footage of Ralph, but the Prime team had it.

"There’s some stuff of my childhood there. Of us as kids that I just forgot about or don’t remember being available. They were like, ‘Dude, we’re finding stuff that I know you don’t know exists.’ They’re going to digitize all that and give it to me for me to have," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

It's worth mentioning that last year, Dale Jr. said that with the new Prime docuseries on The Intimidator, he hoped fans would see the impact his father had and 'why it was important.'

