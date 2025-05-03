“It’s really big”: Carson Hocevar super impressed with Spire following major NASCAR landmark

NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar spoke on his pole win before the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. It’s his first pole win of the career and a second for Spire Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar delivered a career milestone on Saturday by capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series pole at Texas Motor Speedway by clocking a lap of 191.659 mph in the #77. At 22 years old, Hocevar secured the title of the youngest pole sitter in the history of Texas Motor Speedway for his 56th Cup start. His performance topped a field that saw William Byron qualify second and Austin Cindric qualify third.

Carson Hocevar spoke on his first-ever pole win. He said this was a huge achievement for his team, considering it was all the same people who were working with the team when he first started. He said:

“Yeah, it’s really big. It’s really big for these guys. It’s super impressive for what they’ve been able to do. You know, this is the same group on pit road, off pit road, at the shop,” said Hocevar. “Everybody working on the No. 77 is the same as when I started at Spire last year. They are a lot of the same guys, who were in the thick of it. It’s just huge where we’ve been able to bring this team.” (via tobychristie.com)

At just 22 years old, Carson Hocevar has established himself as one of the most promising young talents by passing the Xfinity Series and becoming the winner of the Rookie of the Year in 2024. Hocevar has attracted attention for his aggressive driving style, seen most recently by finishing second at Atlanta in a controversial overtime finish. Hocevar first gained attention with a win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, including a victory at Texas, and he would be hoping to repeat the heroics from his 2023 win.

Carson Hocevar confident about winning Cup and Truck races in Texas

Carson Hocevar, now in his second year piloting the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series, is heading into the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend high on confidence. Hocevar, who previously clinched his first Truck Series win at Texas in 2023, will be making his return to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in the SpeedyCash.com 250, marking his first Truck start since last season.

“I’ve been excited to get to Texas and now even more excited to be able to return to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I’ve always done really well at Texas and feel like that’s a place where we can get a win in both series.” (via Speedway Digest)

“We’ve been really strong on the intermediate tracks and it feels like we’re finally getting back to a place where we can consistently run up front. We’ve had a lot of fun with Chili’s the last few weeks and I’m ready to keep it going this week at their home track,” he added.

He expressed excitement about the opportunity to compete in both the Truck and Cup races at a track where he feels particularly strong, stating that Texas is a place where he believes he can win in both series.

