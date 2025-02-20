“It’s remarkable”: Joey Logano makes his feelings known on driving for $3.2B worth Roger Penske’s NASCAR team

Joey Logano, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, reflected on his transformative journey with Team Penske. He spoke about his experiences in an exclusive interview with Kevin Harvick.

Joey Logano had a tumultuous time at Joe Gibbs Racing. Though he started his Cup Series Career with the team (previously joining as a developmental driver), he fell short of fulfilling his potential. The young driver, in 2008, was tasked with replacing the legendary figure in NASCAR driver, Tony Stewart, in the #20 Toyota. In his time with the team, he didn't earn a finish higher than 16th in the standings with 2 wins. However, when he transitioned to Team Penske, a team owned by the legendary Roger Penske (net worth of $3.2 B, according to celebritynetworth.com), the driver earned the Cup Series Championship 3 times (2018, 2022 and 2024). In an exclusive interview to NASCAR on Fox, Kevin Harvick asked the team owner and Logano how he would summarise the major change in his team since 2013.

The 34-year-old replied to Harvick with thankfulness for the opportunity that the Roger Penske team provided him. (1:09 onwards) He said:

Yeah it's um I mean it's remarkable just to to think about what we've been able to accomplish together um if I think of my career before Team Penske and and where I am now it's completely different um but you know the Stars aligned at the perfect time God placed the right people in the right place at the right time for me and it's really worked out

Since he made the move to Team Penske, the 34-year-old has earned a remarkable turnaround to his previously unfulfilled career. The driver etched 34 of his total 36 career Cup Series race victories. His first year itself saw him improve his consistency, which led him to win 5 races at least every season. This upwards trajectory culminated him in becoming a constant championship threat and he will be hoping to continue the Team Penske domination in the upcoming season.

Joey Logano spoke on the difference he saw with Team Penske

The Connecticut native spoke on his performance after he left JGR in the same interview:

Roger and Team Penske, we were able to go out there and and start slowly gaining some success on the racetrack as well um you know the first year I was there was right after they won the championship with Brad. So it's kind of nice to be able to kind of follow along the two car and Paul and Brad... Myself and Todd were trying to you know pick up on it and try to keep up with them and then a couple years after that the success really started to come in where we can win five six races a year and be threats for championships and that was that's really the big difference there.

Logano's achievements have not only elevated his status as a driver but have also contributed significantly to Team Penske's legacy in NASCAR. His recent championship win at Phoenix Raceway further solidified his position as one of the elite drivers in the sport.

