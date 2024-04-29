"It's not the result we needed" - Dad-to-be Bubba Wallace eyes redemption in Kansas after back-to-back DNFs

23XI Racing Driver Bubba Wallace was left frustrated with back-to-back DNF results, after getting spun out on the final stage of the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Wallace lined up 16th on the grid for the 400-mile race and slowly progressed to finish 10th in the second stage. However, his afternoon came to an early end after he was involved in a wreck with 72 laps left for the checkered flag.

Rolling off a restart, Bubba Wallace was battling for 11th place when Zane Smith made contact with the left rear side of the #23 Toyota, spinning Wallace. Christopher Bell and William Byron were also collected in the incident, which triggered the fifth caution of the race.

Wallace, who recently announced that he and his wife Amanda are expecting their first child, expressed his frustration with the recent results.

"I don’t know, I can only just sit here and you have the long ride over here on the golf cart to figure out what you want to say. I guess turning 30, about to be a dad, gotta be more mature. Just a bummer, hate it for our Xfinity US Air Force Toyota. It's not the result we needed back-to-back DNFs," he told Fox Sports.

Wallace may have taken a jab at rookie Zane Smith when he expressed his wish to stay away from "squirrels" during this weekend's race at Kansas Speedway.

"Proud of the effort we put in every week just unfortunate, no results to show for it, but we'll just go on to Kansas where hopefully we are not around any squirrels and go kick their a**."

Bubba Wallace registered his second DNF of the season at Dover, after being involved in the scary crash that injured Erik Jones in the final stage of the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

With 36th and 32nd results in the previous two weekends, Wallace has dropped to 15th in the drivers' standings.

Bubba Wallace could turn around his season at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400 scheduled for May 5. The track has been a favorite hunting ground for the 23XI Racing drivers, with Bubba Wallace among those in contention to secure his first victory of the season.

In the past four races at the mile-and-half oval, 23XI Racing drivers have won three races, with Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick each recording a win driving the #45 Toyota.

Wallace at Kansas 2022

Wallace has scored three top-10 results in his past four visits to Kansas. He was running second in the playoff race last year, when a tire puncture took him out of contention for the race win, as teammate Tyler Reddick got the job done on the final restart.

The #23 Toyota driver will be hoping to take his car to victory lane this time around.