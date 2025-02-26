“It’s the right call”: Christopher Bell unbothered by NASCAR’s controversial call in Atlanta that benefited him

Christopher Bell recently spoke about NASCAR's controversial decision to end Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta under caution. The driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota won the 400-mile event when the yellow flag was waving amid a three-wide battle for the lead with Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson.

In an interview via the Performance Racing Network (PRN), Bell said he was surprised to see the caution not thrown in instances such as this year's Daytona 500 and the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta, which both saw last-lap crashes. The Oklahoma native also pointed out a time he was "crucified" after taking advantage of NASCAR not throwing a caution at Talladega and added that he believes the right call was made last Sunday. Bell said:

"We've been down this road before and I myself got crucified at Talladega a couple years ago because they wrecked and I was able to avoid the wreck and I advanced positions and they're like, 'OK, well for now on, whenever the cars wreck on the last lap, the yellow is coming out so that we don't endanger people, and I think it's the right call." (0:08 onwards)

Bell went on to say he believes the controversy stems from the second Duel at Daytona this season, where Erik Jones' win was overturned and given to Austin Cindric after a caution was thrown just prior to the two crossing the finish line. Bell also believes NASCAR tried to finish this year's Daytona 500 under green after not being able to do so in recent years, which is where the inconsistency of throwing the caution or not lies.

Ultimately, Bell agrees with NASCAR's decision to not throw the caution as it's a safety concern for the drivers, adding:

"You don't want to endanger the drivers and throwing the yellow flag to not make the back half of the field race for position that means so much on the white flag lap, I think it's the right call." (0:51 onwards)

Christopher Bell acknowledged primary sponsor following Atlanta win

It didn't come without controversy, but Christopher Bell captured his first drafting track win last Sunday at Atlanta. One day after the victory, the 10-time Cup Series winner took time to acknowledge his primary sponsor, DeWalt Power Tools.

Bell took to Instagram to share photos from his first win of the 2025 campaign. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver added a catchy caption to recognize his primary sponsor, writing:

Bell is amid his fifth full-time Cup Series season behind the wheel of the #20 JGR Toyota. He's won all 10 of his Cup Series victories with the organization and has made two Championship 4 appearances.

