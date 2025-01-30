“It’s Roger Penske’s 9 billion dollars”: Fans react as Joey Logano comments on criticism against his third NASCAR title

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third title on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Phoenix Raceway but faced a lot of criticism following his win. He was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass where he expressed his views on the subject. However, fans were not impressed by Logano's response and called him out.

The 2024 Cup Series champion secured four wins during the course of the season, three of which came in the final phase, something which raised criticism about the playoff format. Notably, Logano was promoted to the round of eight after Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman failed to pass a post-race inspection. Logano seized the opportunity and went on to clinch the title.

In a recent interview, Bob Pockrass questioned Joey Logano about his feelings over the criticism he faced last year after winning his third title. The Team Penske driver gave a hilarious reply and said:

"To be honest with you, Bob, I can't hear well because my trophies. They kind of like echo around me, so I can't hear them; it's kind of crazy."

However, fans were not impressed by the reply and called him out once again. A fan wrote:

"it's Rogers 9 billion Dollars"

Meanwhile, another person supported him, writing:

"Roger's check to Nascar cleared, and then after he won the 24 hours, he was able to get Joey those ear implants he's been needing to match his hair plugs."

Here are some more comments that were critical of Logano's response to Pockrass' question:

"He doesn't deserve any, he completely destroyed championships in Nascar, because of how bad and undeserved his are," wrote an X user.

"I'd remind him every day. #FakeChamp," stated a motorsports fan.

"That was super cringy. Champ need @HeymanHustle to cut promos for him," one user suggested Joey Logano.

"That’s absolutely right. No way should a guy 15th place in the end of year standings be the champion 🤷‍♂️That’s f**kin ridiculous," commented a NASCAR fan.

Logano overtook his teammate and former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney in the final laps of the Championship race, thus taking home his third title. Blaney was just five points behind Logano in the final standings.

After facing criticism, Joey Logano defended the NASCAR playoff format

The current playoff format has proven harsh for top-performing drivers, such as Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson last season. Despite securing the most wins (six) in the season, he was still left out of the Championship Four race.

On the other hand, despite having a slow start, Joey Logano was able to advance and take the championship title. Fans criticized the governing body for the format, while Logano defended it, citing an example from another sport. He said:

"The only reason why they don't say this about other sports is because they didn't change the playoff system. But the playoff system and other sports is not much different than what this is. You can have a great regular season. It sees you better for the playoffs, right? Now, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed to go all the way to Super Bowl or to Stanley Cup finals or to NBA finals. It doesn't matter."

Joey Logano concluded that the NASCAR playoff format provides a fair opportunity for every driver on the grid to compete for a spot in the Championship Four race.

