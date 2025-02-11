"It's only a rule if it's enforced": Joey Logano makes feeling known on NASCAR's new playoff waiver policy

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has recently shared his opinion on NASCAR’s big changes to the playoff waiver policy for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He is weighing in on the new waiver rule, making it clear that enforcement is what truly determines whether this rule holds weight or not.

Following last year’s playoff waiver drama between Kyle Larson and NASCAR, the governing body has updated their waiver policy for 2025. For this season and beyond, if a waiver is granted for a non-medical reason (birth of a child, family emergency, or age restriction) to any driver, then he will lose all playoff points and will start the postseason with zero points. Whereas no playoff points will be removed for medical reasons.

Trending

Speaking to FOX Sports’s Bob Pockrass about the new waiver rule, Joey Logano explained that drivers think about the consequences of breaking rules, but the impact depends on how strictly NASCAR enforces this new waiver policy.

In response to recent changes to the waiver rules, here’s what Logano said:

“No, I mean, you definitely think of consequences. I think the big thing about rules is it's only a rule if it's enforced, so if NASCAR is willing to pull the trigger on these rules that are in place and enforce them, then yeah, they're going to have a huge effect, but I think it kind of depends on how that goes, right?”

“I don't want to be the first person to try them out, right? You don't want to test them, but I think a lot of times, just like any other rule, we kind of look and see how it's enforced, and that's the rule, is how it's enforced.”

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano makes his opinion on NASCAR Clash venue for 2026 and beyond

The #22 Ford Team Penske driver, who finished fourth in this year’s NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, believes that NASCAR should continue to explore new venues for exhibition-style Clash event. The 2025 Clash was held at the 0.25-mile Bowman Gray track.

Sharing his opinion on whether NASCAR Clash event should return to Bowman Gray in 2026 or move to a new venue, here’s what Joey Logano said (via Bob Pockrass’ X post):

“It looks good; the energy is real. It's not like you have this ginormous stadium and you get half or three quarters of it full. It’s standing room only; it's a special feel; it's hard to get the ticket. People want what they can't have, right? In the same breath, I would say it's very important to move things around. We seen the success of our sport moving to new racetracks.”

Expand Tweet

Watch Joey Logano in action at the Daytona 500 this weekend on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"