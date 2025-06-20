"It's very sad": Kenny Wallace echoes judge's remarks on costly 23XI and NASCAR lawsuit

Kenny Wallace echoed the federal judge's recent remark on the ongoing legal dispute between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR. He compared the litigation to a family feud and suggested it should end with mediation instead of spending millions of dollars in the "pissing match".

In a hearing post-Mexico City race weekend, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell said it was "hard to picture a winner" and raised concerns over the costs associated with the legal dispute. The judge did not provide a timeline for when he would decide on NASCAR's counterclaim against the teams.

Kenny Wallace reacted to Judge Kenneth Bell's remarks and said that it was "sad to see" two stakeholders of the sport — 23XI, Front Row, and NASCAR — at war with each other. He compared it to a squabble between two family members, which often ends when both are locked in a room and forced to resolve.

On a recent Coffee with Kenny episode released on June 20, the former NASCAR driver said (7:25 onwards):

"Federal Judge says 23XI and Front Row and NASCAR need to figure this lawsuit out on their own. The millions and millions of dollars they are spending on each other in this pissing match is sickening."

"I really like that though, because it's kinda sad what's going on. It's sad, it's very sad. It's like taking two family members and going 'Look, you're family, go in this room and fix your sh*t and come out. And you're not coming out of the room until you fix your sh*t'. 'Cause you all look like a bunch of fools spending millions of dollars on each other."

A three-judge federal appellate court recently vacated the preliminary injunction that allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as charter teams. If the teams lose the appeal, they may have to compete as open teams for the rest of the season. The trial is scheduled for December 1.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborates 23XI co-owner's approach after recent verdict

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested that the recent verdict from the appeal panel is a big win for NASCAR, but 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin is looking at the bigger picture. Dale Jr. said that, in a worst-case scenario, racing as open teams for the season is a small hurdle in their pursuit to win the trial later this year.

"That’s fascinating as hell. In my opinion, it’s a big win for NASCAR. Denny takes the approach that it’s just a small part of the bigger picture in terms of the lawsuit. Which he’s, he’s correct. The lawsuit is about the charter system," Dale Jr. said. [1:11:57 onwards]

Denny Hamlin has confirmed that 23XI Racing is "here to race", regardless of whether they are competing as chartered entries or open teams. Hamlin admitted that racing as open teams would be a major financial blow, but mentioned that they are fighting for the betterment of all teams.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver returns to racing this weekend at Pocono Raceway, where he has clinched seven victories in the Cup Series.

