“It's a scary sight”: Austin Cindric talks about Connor Zilisch’s major injury, details what he’d have done differently

Austin Cindric has reflected on the horrific injury that Connor Zilisch suffered after the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. He spoke about how he would have celebrated differently in the victory lane to avoid any such repercussions for himself.The NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader, Connor Zilisch, has been forced out of the season for now after falling and breaking his collarbone while celebrating his sixth victory at Watkins Glen 2025. As he climbed the roof of his No. 88 car in Victory Lane, his left foot became entangled in the window netting, and he slipped and fell to the concrete. Immediately, he was flown to a hospital where his condition was assessed further, and no injury was revealed in scans of the head or neck. There was a fracture in the collarbone, which needed surgery, and a plate and screws were placed to help stabilise the bone.Austin Cindric, while speaking to Claire B. Lang, said:&quot;That's a long way for a big, tall guy to fall from. So I guess the rookie mistake there was not putting the window net inside the race car. I do that because it covers up the door numbers and the pictures look bad. But yeah, it's a scary sight, honestly. I mean, it's kind of an upsetting thing to sit there and watch and, you know, kind of feel helpless about. I'm sure many felt the same, but I think his dad put out a tweet making fun of him, and I think that definitely calmed a lot of the nerves. Something probably very similar that my dad would have put too. &quot;&quot;So I can sympathize with that as well. Yeah, just a shame, but it's probably not going to stop me from being overly excited when I get out of the race car. But if you're going up on top, I guess the moral of the story is there, you might as well just stand on the roof.&quot;The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season of Austin Cindric driving the No. 2 Ford of Team Penske has been good, with the driver showing relatively good performance and consistency in the 17 races he has started. This gave him his first win of the season and has given him four top-10 finishes, including one top-5 finish, which is evidence of competitive performances both on oval tracks and road courses. The season has seen Cindric lead 239 laps in total, and he has led races, with an average finish of 18.53 and an average starting position of 12.6.Austin Cindric speaks out on Roger Penske’s decision to fire his father Tim from IndyCar operationsAustin Cindric addressed the recent firing of his father, Tim Cindric, from Team Penske's IndyCar operations, emphasizing that the decision did not affect him personally. He stated that the team has done a good job separating personal and professional matters since he began racing for Team Penske in 2018. Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding his father's departure, Austin expressed love and support for his dad and conveyed that the firing was not something weighing heavily on him during the season.“Obviously, what happened in Indy, I'm just much of a fan and spectator, but obviously, when family is involved, right? You got to understand it from both sides,” Cindric said. [0:24 onwards].Tim Cindric was let go following a significant cheating scandal at the Indianapolis 500, which led to the disqualification of two Team Penske cars driven by Josef Newgarden and Will Power due to illegal modifications.