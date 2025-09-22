“It’s a shame”: Austin Cindric on being unable to match Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney’s New Hampshire performance

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric competed in the Mobil 1 301, scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Unlike his teammates, he struggled to perform in the race, and later, during a post-race interview, he shared his thoughts on the same.The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver, Joey Logano, secured the pole position for the 301-lap race. Meanwhile, his teammate Ryan Blaney was just 0.170 seconds behind him in P2. However, the situation was not the same for Cindric, as he struggled to secure a spot among the top-20 cars.The #2 Ford driver qualified in P22 for the main event with a best time of 29.59 seconds and reached a top speed of 128.71 mph. Additionally, he was 0.43 seconds behind the defending champion. Following that, Austin Cindric struggled to move forward and was stuck in 17th place throughout the 301-lap race. Reflecting on the same, Cindric told Matt Weaver:&quot;I can only speak on myself, but had really great long-run speed. Just never felt like I was able to capitalize on it. I definitely botched my lap there in qualifying, which sets us back. And you know, you have to be able to restart well, and struggled on that. And guys threw a lot of the car today; just, yeah, just a shame. I think saving grace is several other playoff drivers that weren't able to get some stage points and still keeps us in the hunt.&quot;Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the Mobil 1 301, leading 116 laps of the 301-lap race. Meanwhile, Joey Logano was three spots behind Blaney and wrapped up the event in P4. However, Austin Cindric was unable to park his Ford Mustang among the top 15 drivers and crossed the finish line in P17.“It’s big for the whole industry”: Austin Cindric appreciated NASCAR for making changes in the 2026 Cup Series scheduleAhead of the 2025 postseason, NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric was featured in an interview with SpeedFreaks. During the interaction, Cindric expressed his admiration for the sanctioning body after it introduced major changes in the 2026 Cup Series season.On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the stock car association revealed that it will add two off weeks during the regular season next year. The first week off will be given to the drivers after the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The second off week is scheduled ahead of the Iowa Speedway race.Reflecting on the same, Austin Cindric praised NASCAR and stated:&quot;Number one is two off weeks. That's, we need one in the middle of something. You think about it, we've been racing since Easter, which I love. I love that, but god, it is a grind for everybody involved. And you know, a lot of people that I work with, all our families, and you know, those things are, you know, very important to have a little bit of that time off. So, I think that's big for the whole industry to have that.&quot;After an unsatisfactory finish at the NHMS race, Austin Cindric fell one spot in the Cup Series playoff standings. He currently ranks tenth, 19 points below the cutoff line. The next race of the Round of 12, the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at Kansas Speedway.