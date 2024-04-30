"It's a shame we had a car capable of winning" - Martin Truex Jr left wanting more after P3 finish at Dover

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Martin Truex Jr wasn't quite satisfied with the race at Dover International Speedway.

Despite finishing 3rd at the Wurth 400 at Dover, the No. 19 driver of JGR who started the race at the 15th spot and also led 69 of 400 laps on the one-mile concrete track, wanted a better result for himself at Dover.

In a post-race conversation with Frontstretch, the 43-year-old New Jersey native said:

"So it's a shame we had a car capable of winning and just lost control of the race here in stage two and got traffic and got too tight. Just play to stay up front we were good, and how it went from being a little too loose still way too tight. So pretty much the same for everyone racing." (2:41)

The #19 driver of JGR, Truex Jr, was also the winner of Dover Speedway where he broke his 54-race winless streak last season and mastered the one-mile high banking track for the fourth time in his career.

The Cup Series race at Wurth 400 this Sunday was on the verge of another Truex weekend

Dover International Speedway on Sunday (April 28) witnessed Martin Truex Jr of Joe Gibbs' team crossing the checkered flag at P3.

The #19 driver of JGR Truex Jr. last won at "The Monster Mile" in the 2023 NASCAR season. Just two days before this win, his younger brother Ryan Truex who competes part-time for JGR dominated and won his first Xfinity race.

Moreover, the 32-year-old Ryan recently won his second Xfinity Race at Dover last Saturday (April 27) for the second straight year, jumping ahead of Carson Kvapil - a rookie and a debutant, in a double overtime restart.

However, the elder of the Truex brothers couldn't secure a win and was left in third place. Thus, missing the moment of creating another Truex Weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The #19 driver of the JGR Cup Series team, Martin Truex Jr., sits at the second spot with 15 points behind table leader Kyle Larson. The driver of the #5 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports finished in second place at Dover International Speedway.