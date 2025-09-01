“It’s a shame”: Shane van Gisbergen gets real after Darlington’s missed opportunity puts playoff hopes on the line

Shane van Gisbergen didn’t hold back after a disappointing outing at Darlington Raceway this weekend, where a frustrating race left his NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopes hanging by a thread. The three-time Supercars champion, known for his composure under pressure, sounded noticeably deflated as he reflected on what went wrong.Gisbergen finished the first race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs in 32nd position, displaying his struggles and lack of confidence in the car throughout the weekend. The driver has won four Cup races this year, all of which have come at Road Courses, and has high expectations from fans to advance in the playoffs in his rookie season.The Trackhouse Racing team driver shed light on his struggles during the race weekend and his performance at the Darlington raceway, speaking to the media after the race.&quot;Whatever was different from yesterday's car was horrible. So yeah, they tried everything they could, but we couldn't make it better. And I couldn't find a way to make speed. I was losing most shi* inside the car. So it didn't feel like it. It's a shame because I had reasonable hopes we went good here in the spring and our cars are getting better. I felt helpless out there,&quot; Shane Van Gisbergen said [via Matt Weaver on X].For now, the playoff picture looks bleak for the Trackhouse Racing rookie, especially with most of the remaining schedule still dominated by ovals. Gisbergen hopes to bounce back quickly in the upcoming races to keep himself in contention for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. The driver will be back in action for the next Cup race at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois this weekend.Shane Van Gisbergen welcomes Connor Zilisch as a teammate for next seasonShane Van Gisbergen is all set to welcome a raw, young, and exciting talent alongside him next year at the Trackhouse Racing team. On August 29, 2025, it was confirmed that 19‑year‑old Connor Zilisch will step into a full-time role alongside van Gisbergen in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.Gisbergen, who himself has had a breakthrough rookie season this year, consisting of four victories, shared his opinions on the 19-year-old getting his Cup Series contract.&quot;I think having another good road course driver will just push us to the next level. And especially, Ross is not far behind, too, on the road courses. So, we’re pretty strong. But Connor’s pretty fast on the ovals too, so it’s going to be good to see how he goes. You have some conversations with him, and then you remember that he’s only 19 or whatever he is. But I find the upbringing of the kids here is unbelievable,” Shane Van Gisbergen said via Dirty Mo MediaAs we look ahead to the 2026 season, fans have every reason to be excited, not just for the talent behind the wheel, but for the story they’ll write together at the Trackhouse Racing team. Two road‑course specialists, under one banner, ready to take NASCAR by storm.