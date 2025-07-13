“It’s showing on the racetrack”: Justin Allgaier attributes Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JRM’s ‘great mix’ behind their stronger program

Justin Allgaier shared his thoughts on JR Motorsports' strength in NASCAR and stated that the 'great mix' of drivers, crew chiefs, engineers, and management is the secret behind it. Speaking about this in a recent interview, Allgaier lauded his team's recent surge in performance in the Xfinity Series.

JR Motorsports is a professional NASCAR team that fields full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and part-time in the Cup Series. In Xfinity, they have the #1 car for Carson Kvapil, #7 for Justin Allgaier, #8 for Sammy Smith, and #88 for Connor Zilisch.

Besides this, they also field the #9 car for Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Connor Mosack part-time, and #40 for Justin Allgaier in the Cup Series. Apart from NASCAR, the team also participates in the Late Model Stock Cars and Limited Late Models.

As JR Motorsports is having yet another scintillating season, right after their title glory in 2024, Allgaier was full of praise for his team during the Pocono Raceway race weekend. Speaking in the interview, here's what he said:

"We have a great mix of everybody, crew chiefs, engineers, mechanics, drivers, even management, right? Like we're doing everything we can to, to make our program stronger. And it's showing on the racetrack right now. But we also can't be complacent. We have to keep working and putting a better product on the racetrack every week because if we don't, somebody else will." (19:37 onwards via Cup Scene on YouTube)

Here's the video on YouTube where Allgaier praises his team:

JR Motorsports was founded in 2005 and is owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, her husband, LW Miller, and Hendrick Motorsports' owner, Rick Hendrick. They are the defending champions as Allgaier won the 2024 Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.

Justin Allgaier's team, JR Motorsports' statistics in the 2025 Xfinity Series season

The Xfinity Series drivers are dominating the regular season standings as Allgaier is leading the championship with 686 points after 19 races, where he racked up three wins, 10 Top 5s, and 12 Top 10s.

Justin Allgaier (7) wins the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch is in fourth place with 617 points after the same number of races. Zilisch also won three races, took eight Top 5s, and 10 Top 10s.

Kvapil follows Zilisch in sixth place with 554 points. Even though the #1 driver is yet to win a race, he has been thoroughly consistent, with four Top 5s and eight Top 10s to his name.

Sammy Smith is in 10th place with 502 points, where he picked up a win, three Top 5s, and 10 Top 10s. In a nutshell, the JR Motorsports drivers have taken seven victories in 19 races, which is nearly 37 percent of all wins.

