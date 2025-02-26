"It's a sketchy race": Kevin Harvick shares his insight into what makes Atlanta 'the most uncomfortable' fixture

Kevin Harvick recently spoke about what makes Atlanta such a challenging racetrack. The former NASCAR driver, who has now turned into an analyst for FOX Sports, commented on what the superspeedway-like mile and a half racetrack offers to the drivers.

Following Sunday's race, Harvick took the mic on the Happy Hour podcast where he claimed Atlanta is a racetrack that puts drivers "in the most uncomfortable position" of all the tracks on the calendar. He further explained:

"It's a sketchy race. Even a good driving car that feels comfortable, doesn't feel good. At Atlanta, the tire is hard, the track length, being a mile and a half just feels like you're going 300 mph with the way things are happening. Everything happens faster. You're lifting, you're having the front end take off with the way the car is pushed behind with others in traffic. So there's just a lot of things happening with others at a much higher speed and rate than what you'll have at Daytona or Talladega." [7:10]

Kevin Harvick reiterated that Atlanta is a 'very different style' of racing that involves a lot of lifting, moving, shaking in terms of making and losing ground. He emphasized on the need for drivers to be more precise about their moves.

Harvick added that even a good handling car doesn't feel great at Atlanta, something the race winner Christopher Bell also mentioned.

Christopher Bell explained to Kevin Harvick why racing at Atlanta is so unique

During a conversation with Kevin Harvick, Atlanta race-winner Christopher Bell explained what makes the racetrack so unique. The JGR driver said that at Atlanta, the rules package is the same as the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega.

But Bell mentioned that the racing is different, and what makes it feel unique is for a driver to feel like being complacent on their position and not contesting to go forward but backwards.

"Every race that I've run there, I keep notes. And every time in my notes it says, 'The time that I say I'm going to ride, I just start going backwards.' (In Atlanta) you have to be on offense to maintain your position and even think about moving forward where in Daytona and Talladega, the track's a little bit longer in distance and the stages are longer," Bell explained.

Christopher Bell told Kevin Harvick that at Atlanta, the element of saving fuel is something a driver doesn't really have to take into consideration. This was an aspect which the #20 driver speculated plays into the racing style at the track as well.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how the upcoming race at COTA, a road course plays out after the superspeedway at Daytona, and the unique mile-and-a-half of Atlanta.

