"It’s a slippery slope": Joey Logano makes clear stance on NASCAR’s radio manipulation debate

With NASCAR drawing the line on what can be conveyed to the drivers over the radio, Joey Logano has shared his stance on the matter. The reigning champion shared that the officials are on the horns of a dilemma with the matter, as there could be various interpretations of the same case while trying to curb other issues.

Ad

Manipulating the results of a race or a championship is not an uncommon tactic in the NASCAR sphere. Over the years, multiple instances of drivers trying to rig the results by either deliberately crashing or slowing down their rivals to achieve a certain result have been pushed upon in the racing realm.

To counter this, NASCAR has aimed at the crew chiefs and has issued reminders about the possible adversities that would come alongside any attempts at race manipulation by informing drivers about the points situation. However, many drivers have argued that knowing the championship situation is not necessarily a hard crime.

Ad

Trending

Logan is also in this camp, as reflected in the situation at hand, he said (via X/@ClaireBLang):

"It's a slippery slope. I mean, either way, because where is the line? Is just telling somebody where you are in points and what's going on around here, is that too far? Saying straight up what to do probably is too far. Like I said, we can kind of understand that, but just saying what the point situation is, I don't know if that's too far.

Ad

"At that point it's up to the driver to make the best decisions for whatever they're trying to accomplish... I don't know, just feeding someone data, it still leaves it in the drivers hands to do what they please."

Joey Logano has often shared his views on the issues revolving in the NASCAR realm.

Joey Logano was not the only one to share his stance on the NASCAR manipulation debacle

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

While Joey Logano talked about how quickly things can derail if the championship were to remain too objective in achieving the said goal, he was not the only one to do so. The same question was asked of multiple Cup Series drivers ahead of the race in Las Vegas, and they shared a similar chain of thought.

Ad

One such driver was Chase Elliott, who told the media (via X/@bobpockrass):

"It's pretty easy to get a good grasp on where the other seven drivers are running. I'm not going to sit there and pay attention to them, I have enough going on my own, so to me it's just trying to maximize the things that I can do."

Meanwhile, heading into the Las Vegas race, Joey Logano sits plum last in the Round of 8 standings, with Chase Elliott just being two spots ahead of the Team Penske driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.