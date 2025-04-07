“It’s something to build on”: Shane van Gisbergen sends a positive outlook to his Darlington finish 

Shane van Gisbergen found his best oval result of the season at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. The Trackhouse #88 racer finished 20th in the Goodyear 400 on Sunday (April 6), his second-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

The result might not leap off the page, but for the New Zealander, it marked a rare moment of forward momentum during a difficult stretch. Posting a photo of his #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet past the iconic Darlington wall, SVG shared his optimism with fans on social media after the race.

SVG wrote on X:

"Sorry for the lack of updates last few weeks! Today we made a step forward and had some speed at various points during the race and a 20th ain’t much but it’s something to build on. We’ll keep pushing and having fun, it’ll come! 💪👍"

The 2025 season has been a demanding introduction to full-time NASCAR for Shane Van Gisbergen, especially on ovals. The three-time Supercars champion’s natural road course prowess has shown flashes, but consistency has been elusive. His best finish this year came on the road course at Circuit of the Americas, where he finished in sixth place.

Apart from that, SVG has not finished inside the top 20 in any of his seven races, which include two DNFs. Mechanical issues, incidents not of his own making, and the steep learning curve of stock car racing have all contributed to a tough stretch for the Trackhouse rookie in the Cup Series. That made Sunday's clean, competitive run at one of NASCAR’s trickiest ovals a welcome shift for the 35-year-old racer.

Shane van Gisbergen sees Darlington's result as a turning point after a frustrating run

Shane van Gisbergen (88) and John Hunter Nemechek (42) during the Goodyear 400. Source: Imagn

In his post-race interview with NASCAR journalist Nikolai P. Culp, the Kiwi expanded on his relief at finally putting together a solid performance. Speaking to Culp, Shane van Gisbergen admitted the P20 wasn’t the result the team ideally wanted, but after recent struggles, it represented a key step forward.

"It’s not the best result, I guess, but for us, how it’s been going, it certainly is. We struggled a bit for balance, but our long run speed was good and we were able to make some passes. We will take a 20th. It is something to build on. It’s been one of the toughest starts to any kind of racing I’ve ever had. Just need to keep building on it, with the team and we will get better," Shane Van Gisbergen reflected in the interview. (0:06 onwards)

SVG also revealed just how difficult the opening races of his full-time campaign have been. He continues to suit his evolving style with the short and intermediate tracks and also acknowledges the daunting challenge of his next race at Bristol.

"Next week’s going to be really, really tough. Like, Bristol—I’ve never been there in a Cup car and there’s limited practice. That track like that, they are insane how fast everyone is. But it will come with time. I just need time." (1:27 onwards)

With 17 races remaining before the playoff begins in the Cup Series calendar, Shane Van Gisbergen remains realistic but undeterred. For now, Darlington served as a breather for the Cup Series rookie as he looks ahead to the Food City 500 at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13.

