“It’s a special place, I’ll always love it”: Austin Dillon reflects on the emotional journey of Richard Childress Racing at Daytona 500 

Five-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Austin Dillon reflected on Richard Childress Racing's history in the Daytona 500 in a recent YouTube series done by the organization. Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 champion, is the grandson of car owner Richard Childress.

RCR has endured the highest of highs and lowest of lows in NASCAR's most prestigious race. Back in 1998, Dale Earnhardt finally won the Daytona 500 in his 20th attempt after accomplishing nearly everything possible that the sport had to offer. However, tragedy struck three years later when the seven-time Cup Series champion lost his life in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

In 2007, Kevin Harvick captured the Daytona 500 behind the wheel of the #29 RCR Chevrolet in a photo finish over Mark Martin. Eleven years later, Austin Dillon would wheel the #3 RCR Chevrolet, a number made famous by Earnhardt, to victory in the 2018 Daytona 500, 20 years after the late champion's triumphant win in the event.

In episode two of RCR's "Road to Daytona" docuseries, Dillon got the chance to reflect on his team's emotional journey in the Daytona 500. He said:

"I know how special Daytona was to him [Childress]. He had ups and downs himself. Winning with Dale and losing Dale and me wrecking there and tearing down the fence and then me winning. Just the amount of history that's gone through that place for our family and RCR, it's a special place and I'll always love it. [9:11 onwards]

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will be Austin Dillon's 12th year behind the wheel of the #3 RCR machine. The North Carolina native has won five career races, with the first coming in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon's most recent win was at Richmond last August. However, after it was deemed that Dillon intentionally wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap, he was not awarded a playoff berth for the victory. Austin Dillon finished 32nd in the points standings in 2024.

Austin Dillon reflects on Busch Clash performance after things didn't "go as planned"

Austin Dillion (3) during the last change qualifying race for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium- Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returned to Bowman Gray Stadium for the season-opening Busch Clash this past weekend. However, it wasn't the weekend Austin Dillon was hoping for as he failed to make it into the main event race on Sunday night.

Dillon spun out early in his heat race on Saturday night, then failed to make it to the race in the Last Chance Qualifier event on Sunday. The driver of the #3 took to Instagram to reflect on the weekend, writing:

"Last night didn’t go as planned but the @bassproshops @winchesterammunition Chevy looks awesome. The infield drain at the Madhouse will get you if you aren’t careful. One more shot today to lock into the @nascarclash. Have a blessed Sunday everyone. Racing is back."

The weekend didn't go well for Dillon's Richard Childress Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, either. The driver of the #8 machine finished 15th in the main event after being mired back in traffic following an early incident.

