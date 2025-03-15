“It’s been starved”: Kyle Larson reveals why High Limit went into the Arizona market for 2025 season

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports star, was asked why High Limits Racing is making a stop in Arizona. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports replied that it was for the fans.

High Limit Racing is stopping in Arizona on March 28 and 29 at the Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande. The debuting Central Arizona Speedway is one of the new tracks added to the High Limit Racing schedule for 2025, an attempt to reach a new market and fans. Owned by Larson and Brad Sweet, the event is part of a larger schedule that includes over 60 events across 20 states of the United States and 36 tracks, it’s a remarkable growth for the series in its only second year. The series offers a total point fund of $1 million with $250,000 awarded to the championship-winning team and driver. Larson secured the prize in the first year of the national tour.

Larson, when asked about why High Limits added Arizona to its schedule, replied to Devon Henry on X (1:14 onwards):

"Yeah, I think for us, you know, booking a race in Arizona, the weather, number one, and then two, I think just because it's been starved of sprint car racing for the last, you know, handful of years, especially a national tour, so I know the fans have been, you know, itching to see a national tour roll through back, roll through Arizona, so yeah, it's going to be awesome. Like I said, they've been pumping a lot of money into it, so it should be a good show."

Larson is one of the most versatile and accomplished drivers in modern motorsports. He won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship with 10 wins including the series finale, 20 top-five, and 26 top-10 finishes.

In the 2024 Cup Series, Larson continued to impress, securing six wins. He managed an average finish of 12.9, 15 top-five, and 18 top-10 finishes.

“Franchises are permanent” - Kyle Larson-owned High Limit announced NASCAR-like charter system from 2026

Kubota High Limit Racing, co-owned by NASCAR star Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet, is introducing a permanent, NASCAR-like charter system starting in the 2026 season. In a press release, Larson said:

"Franchises are permanent and create long-term value for team owners with the ability to sell and/or transfer the franchise they’ve earned. The year-by-year franchise rankings are determined by a rolling two-year average of point finishes. A pathway will be possible for up to five additional teams to enter the Franchise System over the 2026-27 seasons, creating up to 15 franchisees when the 2028 season begins."

The new franchise system aims to create long-term value for team owners by offering them the ability to sell or transfer their earned franchise. Franchise rankings will be determined by a rolling two-year average of point finishes.

