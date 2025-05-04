"It's stick, I love it": Kyle Larson delighted to collect unique memento from his super-sub win at Texas

Kyle Larson recently gave his thoughts on earning a quirky trophy following his win at Texas. On Saturday, Larson won the 17th Xfinity Series race of his career as he filled in for an injured Connor Zilisch behind the wheel of the #88 JRM Chevy.

Because of his win, Larson was awarded the trophy, about which he was asked a question in a post-race media availability session. A journalist asked the 2021 Cup Series champion, who he deemed as a 'trophy connoisseur', about what he thinks of this trophy and where it ranks among the others he has won over the years.

"It's sick, I love it. I don't they've had this trophy now for I feel like a handful of years and I don't get to run Xfinity, so I'm like, 'Dang man that'd be cool to win that trophy.' But I found out I think yesterday that it was this trophy again I was like extra pumped and really wanted to win. So it definitely added some motivation for sure to get the win today," Larson said. [3:20]

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned that winning a particular trophy isn't something that he thinks about while out on the racetrack. But before the race, he had clear ambitions of winning this particular trophy.

Kyle Larson claimed that his most recent trophy would look 'really good' alongside the others as he added:

"I wish there was more unique trophies throughout all of racing."

Larson added that the trophy at Texas has 'some thought' and meaning behind it.

Kyle Larson would let go of the chance to win pole at Indy 500 to prioritize million dollar NASCAR race

Ahead of his second Double attempt scheduled for this month where he'd attempt to run both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500 on the same day, Kyle Larson opened up on his strategy for the All-Star race. It's worth mentioning that the two iconic races in which Larson would take part would take place on May 25.

But a week before that would be the All-Star race on May 19, which could come in the way of Indy 500 qualifying sessions.

However, Kyle Larson claimed he has his priorities straightened out for such a situation. He said:

"I think that I would miss the Fast Six and go to the All-Star Race. It's important to race it. It's a lot of money on the line."

Larson admitted that while it would be 'great' to have an opportunity to win the pole for the Indy 500, he still wants to prioritize the race where a million dollar prize money is on the line. Having said that, Kyle Larson claimed that one never knows how it all eventually plays out.

He added that he'd want to make sure his car is fast enough 'to even worry about all that' in the first place.

