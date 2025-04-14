“It’s been so stressful; we all needed it”: Tony Stewart seals emotional first NHRA win and salutes Leah Pruett

Former NASCAR and IndyCar champion Tony Stewart took home his first NHRA Top Fuel win last Sunday at The Strip in Las Vegas. Stewart won his first race in Tony Stewart Racing's (TSR) Dodge//SRT dragster at the 25th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, his second season after filling in for his wife, Leah Pruett, in 2024.

Having won races at every track of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 53-year-old spoke about how emotional and hard-earned the victory was, during a post-race press conference.

"You know, everything in my career, I never had to wait over a year to win a race. I always figured it out in the first year, and multiple ones normally, but just, very appreciative," Tony Stewart said (00:55 onwards).

"I think we all needed it. It's been so stressful the whole year after Leah, you know, almost won a world championship, you know, two years ago," he added.

Pruett is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner, who joined Stewart's team in 2021, when SHR started fielding two entries in the drag racing series. She took a break from racing last season and had her best NHRA season in 2023, finishing third overall.

Stewart and Pruett married in 2021 and welcomed their first son, Dominic James Stewart, in November last year.

"My heart stopped" - Tony Stewart on winning races for his son Donimic and wife, Leah

Tony Stewart won the Top Alcohol Dragster race at the Four-Wide Nationals in Vegas in April 2023. During the same press conference, he mentioned being a part of a big moment in racing history. Stewart also shared his emotions seeing Leah bring their son Dom on stage.

"I think probably the one thing that may not sink in as much right now, but it's already starting to, is when Dom – when Leah brought Dom up on the stage there when we were doing the interview after. ... that's an emotion that you can't even think about or dream of.

"And when I saw the first steps, my heart stopped. It's like, as much as I love winning this race for our team and myself and for our family," Tony Stewart said (02:40 onwards).

This win adds to his already incredible racing career. Stewart has previously collected wins in NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC and is one of the first drivers ever to win in all of them.

Stewart is now second in the NHRA Top Fuel championship lead, 16 points behind leader Shawn Langdon. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will move to zMAX Dragway in Charlotte on April 25-27 for the 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. Stewart's TSR teammate Matt Hagan in the Funny Car also moved to the finals.

