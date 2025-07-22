“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows”: Chase Elliott makes feelings clear on HMS pit road blunder at Dover

Despite clinching the pole position at the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Dover Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott got tangled in a pit road blunder. Following that, during a post-race interview with NASCAR, Elliott made his feelings known about the same.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver began the 400-mile race from the front of the pack. He then held his lead in stage one and secured a stage win, earning an additional ten points. However, things changed in the second round, where he suffered a pit road blunder and lost his lead. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the lead and finished in P1, ending his stage point drought.

During the pit stop, Chase Elliott's car fell off the jack as it wasn't as deep on the jack plate. This mishap consumed Elliott's crucial 15 seconds in the stops, causing him to lose his lead. Reflecting on the same, the HMS driver told the media (via NASCAR),

“You know you’re still early enough in the event at that point that there’s still a lot of time to recover. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows all the time, so you just have to deal with whatever comes your way, and we had an issue come our way and I felt like we’ve dealt with it well.”

Despite facing the hiccup, Chase Elliott managed to regain his spot among the top-five drivers in stage two and wrapped it up in P4, securing seven additional points. Furthermore, he lost two spots and ended the race in P6, leading the most laps, 238, in the 400-lap event.

"This was a phenomenal race": NASCAR Insider expressed his take on Chase Elliott's sixth-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway

During the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi gave his take on Cup Series driver Chase Elliott's sixth-place finish in Sunday's race.

The HMS driver began the race from the pole position and ended it among the top ten drivers on the grid. Reflecting on the same, Bianchi stated (via YouTube):

"I think this was a phenomenal race for Chase Elliott. The result is going to say sixth, but this was to me and I understand they won at Atlanta. This was a great performance and I think their best performance of the year. They were consistently fast throughout the entire race. They won a stage today, by the way, which is the first time they've done that all year."

"They did the things today that we have talked about them not doing, leading a bunch of laps, winning a stage, putting themselves in position. This wasn't a team that was just grinding out another top 10. This was a team that was in the mix and was a team to beat today," Bianchi added. [18:10]

Chase Elliott leads the Cup Series points table with 702 points to his name. Additionally, he has secured one win, 12 top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes, with one pole position in 21 starts this season.

