“It’s surprising to me”: Joey Logano reacts to Chipper Jones’ sharp ‘MFed u’ criticism

Three-time and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was taken aback by comments from retired Major League Baseball player Chipper Jones after the race at Talladega. The driver of the #22 was criticized by the baseball star for his explective-filled rant on Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric at the conclusion of the second stage of Sunday's race.

Ad

After 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace took the win in stage two on Sunday, Logano didn't hold back as he cursed out Cindric for a late move coming to the stage checkered flag, believing his teammate cost him a shot at the win. Cindric would later go on to win the race while Logano initially finished fifth, but was disqualified after failing a post-race inspection.

Jones, an avid NASCAR fan, offered congratulations to Cindric on X while ripping Logano for his mid-race rant. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Congrats to Austin Cindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious. Enjoy this one! In case anyone is confused, lemme be clear…. Joey Logano"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano was asked about the comments at North Wilkesboro on Tuesday, April 29, by NBC Sports insider Dustin Long. The 36-time Cup Series winner said he was surprised by the comments by someone with the status of Jones and isn't sure why the former Braves star had an issue with him.

"I'm surprised that a professional athlete would act in that manner because he's been through it. I say it all the time, I'm very careful to form an opinion on an athlete by their emotions or the way they play the game because I know, from being in that position, when there's that much on the line in a competitive environment, you act a certain way because you're out there to win and you've got to be able to shut that off."

Ad

"I would've assumed him being the athlete that he is and was that he would understand that and not mouth off on social media like somebody who's never played a sport before. It's surprising to me," Joey Logano said (0:02 onwards)

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the disqualification for failing post-race inspection, Joey Logano was credited with a 39th-place finish, which was dead last in the field. Ryan Preece, the initial runner-up of the race, was also disqualified and credited with a 38th-place finish.

For Cindric, the win in the Jack Link's 500 was the third win of his career. It's his first since last year at Illinois and his second victory on a drafting track, with the first one being the 2022 Daytona 500. The win now qualifies Cindric for his third career Cup playoffs.

Ad

Team Penske revealed Joey Logano's paint scheme for upcoming Texas Cup race

Joey Logano will hope for a better result this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway after a disqualification at Talladega. The driver of the #22 is still seeking his first top five of his championship-defending season in 2025.

Ahead of the race, Team Penske revealed the look for Logano's #22 machine for this Sunday's Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at the 1.5-mile Texas track. Logano will have the support of AAA Insurance, a longtime sponsor, with a red, white, and blue look this weekend.

Ad

"Red, white and blue for Texas," Team Penske wrote (via X).

Expand Tweet

Logano is seeking his fourth career Cup Series title in 2025, which would tie him with NASCAR great Jeff Gordon as one of only two four-time champions. A fourth title would put Logano three shy of the all-time record held between Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.