"It's a tantrum and shouldn't be racing next week": Denny Hamlin absolutely furious at Chase Elliott after contact at Charlotte

Denny Hamlin left Charlotte Motor Speedway fuming at old nemesis Chase Elliott, after being wrecked out of the race. Hamlin and Elliott were involved in a heated battle in second stage, which saw the #11 driver getting hit by the latter.

Battling for the sixth place, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were side-by-side on Lap 186. Exiting Turn 4, Hamlin slid high squeezing Eliott into the outside wall. The #9 driver then came down and clipped the right rear of the #11 Toyota.

Hamlin's car was totally wrecked while Elliott's car couldn't be repaired and both drivers failed to take the checkered flag. After visiting the infield care center, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver was furious, calling out Elliott's behavior and asking him to be suspended.

Hamlin said to Fox Sports:

"I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway. It’s a tantrum, and he shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable."

He compared the situation to the incident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway fall race where Wallace hooked Larson, earning him a one-race suspension.

Hamlin explained:

"It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson, exact same. He shouldn’t be racing."

On the other hand, Chase Elliott denied any allegations of intentionally wrecking Hamlin. Exiting the infield care center, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"The 11 ran us up in the fence there, and once you tear the right side off these things, it's kind of over. Once you hit the wall in these things, you can't drive them anymore. Just an unfortunate circumstance."

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed the sanctioning body would investigate the incident between the cars.

Denny Hamlin continues the feud on social media

Denny Hamlin didn't buy Chase Elliott's story as he took to social media to strengthen his argument with evidence. Hamlin shared two photos with the trace maps of the data from the #9 Chevrolet.

Hamlin's tweet read:

"Removing all doubt. His steering came back to the exact same position it had previously after we came off the wall. The higher the line on steering the further LEFT it’s going."

He added on another tweet:

"Absolute left hook. Cranked the wheel 4X harder left than he did making any corner through the whole day."

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin Removing all doubt. His steering came back to the exact same position it had previously after we came off the wall.

The higher the line on steering the further LEFT it’s going. Removing all doubt. His steering came back to the exact same position it had previously after we came off the wall. The higher the line on steering the further LEFT it’s going. https://t.co/DKo7mrLz28

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin Absolute left hook. Cranked the wheel 4X harder left than he did making any corner through the whole day. Bullsh*t move. Absolute left hook. Cranked the wheel 4X harder left than he did making any corner through the whole day. Bullsh*t move. https://t.co/6DylWjKyVu

Chase Elliott has already missed six races this season, and could potentially miss another one if NASCAR decides to discipline the driver.

