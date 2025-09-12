  • NASCAR
  • "It's not over till it's over": Layne Riggs reacts to bouncing back from opening-lap spin to win Bristol playoff race

By Hiten Dutta
Published Sep 12, 2025 15:04 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Under the bright lights of Bristol, Layne Riggs proved that resilience can be as powerful as speed. With a spin in the first lap itself, Riggs' chances for a strong performance in the UNOH 200 race looked bleak, but he ultimately bounced back to take an incredible win this weekend. The driver started from seventh place on the grid after a solid qualifying on Saturday (September 6).

The incident occurred during the first lap of the race when Layne Riggs and Corey Day made slight contact, sending the No. truck of Riggs spinning in Turn 3. The 23-year-old driver then had to make quick moves on the track, making up positions one by one. By the 65th lap of the race, the driver had moved himself up from the last position on the grid to a ninth-place stage finish, earning him crucial stage points.

Trending

Riggs shared his thoughts about the moment and his mindset while reviewing his race during the post-race media interaction.

"I kind of struggled like the first 10, 15 laps of the run. But after that, I could really make some moves. And even making those moves at the front, I wasn't happy with the balance. So I just knew how much potential we have. And it's not over until it's over. I'm just, like I said, I'm very lucky. And I'm really aware of that, another mulligan that I got tonight," Layne Riggs said via Bob Pockrass on X.
For Riggs, the Bristol win wasn’t just about points or momentum. It was a reminder of the unpredictable nature of racing and of how quickly heartbreak can flip into triumph.

"We’re in contention," says Layne Riggs after an emphatic win in Bristol this weekend

Layne Riggs won the UNOH 250 race at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, delivering an unbelievable performance after an unlucky spin on the opening lap of the race. Riggs took the lead of the race on lap 142 and managed to keep behind the two-time Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes.

This was Riggs' second win at Bristol and fifth win of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. The driver acknowledged his team after the race and hinted at where his team is in terms of pace.

"I think this shows that we’re right there, we’re in contention, we can do it. That’s three in a row at Bristol for Front Row Motorsports. It’s a big testament to all these guys. We’ve got a really good package here. Man, I’m excited for New Hampshire. I’ve never even been there, and I already love that race track,” Layne Riggs said via Speedway Media.

Layne Riggs currently finds himself ranked second in the NASCAR Truck Series rankings, scoring 2116 points so far. With the Bristol win, he has confirmed his spot in the round of 8 of the playoffs.

Edited by Luke Koshi
