“It’s time for a new chapter”: Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR team president makes a surprising career shift 

Brad Keselowski's team, RFK Racing, has to look out for a new team president as the current president, Steve Newmark, makes a surprising career shift after working at the RFK Racing team for over 15 years. Newmark moves back to his home in Chapel Hill to become part of the UNC Athletics. He has been hired by the institution as the Executive Associate Athletic Director and will work under Bubba Cunningham before transitioning to the Director of Athletics by the summer of 2026.

Ad

Along with Newmark's role at the RFK Racing team, he was also a key member among the people who were responsible for introducing the Charter System in NASCAR. Brad Keselowski's team will surely miss the service that Newmark provided them for 15 years, as he takes up his new role from August 15 this year.

Steve Newmark took to X to pen down a special message for his time at the RFK Racing team, looking back at his journey with them and focusing on the new chapter that lies ahead.

Ad

Trending

"I've been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many amazing people at RFK Racing over the past 15 years. It has been a true privilege to learn from and represent Jack Roush and John Henry, and the entire Roush and Fenway organizations. And I firmly believe the RFK team is in a great spot and poised for tremendous success both on and off the track in the years ahead." Newmark wrote via X

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Newmark leaves after overseeing an organisation that currently fields three Cup Series cars for Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece.

Brad Keselowski lacked teammate support during the race at Atlanta

Brad Keselowski, driving the No. 6 car at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, felt he was so close to the victory yet so far as Chase Elliott edged past him on the last lap of the Quaker State 400 race. The driver just needed some support from his teammates to take him past the finish line with a commendable victory, but that wasn't the case.

Ad

Chase Elliott got vital support from his teammate, Alex Bowman, during the latter stages of the race, resulting in his long-awaited victory even after Keselowski led 46 laps during the race.

Keselowski was heard expressing similar views after the last lap of the race as he yearned for a teammate's support.

" Oh, I just needed a teammate!" Brad Keselowski said via his Car radio after the race

Ad

Brad Keselowski has had a disappointing season this year, filled with bad luck and various DNFs despite showing great pace and performance in the car at times. The 41-year-old driver has five DNFs in the last 12 races of this season and is currently ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The driver has to have a win in the remaining eight races of the season to qualify for the playoffs.

Keselowski will be back in action for the next race at the Chicago Street Course and hopes to continue the form he gained at Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.