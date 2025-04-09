“It’s very time-sensitive” - William Byron speaks candidly on the tricky aspect of NASCAR racing

William Byron recently revealed the 'time-sensitive' process of seat pouring and how tricky it is to get right for it to be a non-problem during a race. In Jeff Gluck’s series of pieces for The Athletic interview, where he asks 12 questions to NASCAR drivers, the in-form Hendrick Motorsports driver talked about the very important aspect of customised seats in NASCAR cars.

Seat pouring is a critical process that ensures driver safety, comfort and performance during races. Custom seats provide optimal support to the drivers and reduce the risk of injury during crashes by absorbing the impact, along with providing the right and comfortable fit during high-speed turns. Certain materials are instrumental for their fire resistance, providing an additional layer of safety.

Last month, William Byron had posted a picture on his X during his seat-pouring process, captioning:

"Nothing makes me more nervous than today. Seat pour"

Jeff Gluck referred to the post and asked him:

"I’m imagining if you get stuck with the wrong pour, it could cause problems? Can you shed some light on why that made you nervous?"

To which, William Byron revealed the time-sensitive and important process of seat pouring. He said:

"You’re so reliant on that (seating) position, and you only get one chance at it. You only get one take because that (seat-pour formula) fills around you. As soon as they start the clock and the foam is hot, eventually it cools off and it molds. It’s a very intense process because you’re trying to get it right, but you really only have about a minute. It’s very time-sensitive."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver added:

"And you’re stuck with that. You hate to make them re-pour and do it over. And then you really don’t figure out if it’s right or not until two months later."

Jeff Gluck followed it up by asking about situations where the seat was less than ideal. William Byron replied,

"Yeah, it happens. I’ve had the same seat for eight years. My body type has changed, and it’s just starting to get uncomfortable. So I needed something new."

William Byron is the #24 driver for the iconic Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series and also races part-time in the Truck Series as well as the Xfinity Series. Byron had a quick transition up to the Cup Series. In 2015, Byron secured the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Championship, moving up to winning the Xfinity Series Championship in 2017 and the Rookie of the Year title.

In 2018, he debuted in the Cup Series and earned Rookie of the Year, becoming one of only two drivers to achieve this across all three of the National Series. Byron, since his debut, has become a favourite to win the Great American Race, earning back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025 after his Coke Zero Sugar 400 win at Daytona in 2020.

William Byron recalls when he felt “claustrophobic” during a NASCAR race

In the same interview with Gluck, the 27-year-old William Byron recalled the miserable experiences he had inside a racecar, citing two specific races where intense heat made him feel claustrophobic. The first was the inaugural Daytona Road Course event in 2020, and the second was the 2023 Playoff race at Martinsville.

During the Martinsville race, where he was fighting for a spot in the Championship 4, Byron battled extreme heat and an issue with his helmet fan, causing blurry vision. Despite these challenges, he finished 13th and qualified for the season finale. He revealed:

"Whenever it’s really hot, so there’s a couple. The Daytona road course in 2020 was really bad. And then Martinsville (in the 2023 playoff race) when I got overheated. I just wanted to get out, like claustrophobic."

Byron elaborated on the Daytona Road Course race, noting that the high temperature and humidity made it uncertain whether many drivers would finish.

